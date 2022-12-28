Cam Johnson Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Game
December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, are pleased to announce that Cam Johnson will represent the Everblades at the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk.
Johnson, 28, ranks second in the ECHL and first in the South Division with 11 wins this year through 19 appearances. He is also tied for the ECHL lead in shutouts (two) with Cincinnati's Mark Sinclair.
The 2022 June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award recipient has achieved this success while facing the fifth most shots in the league and playing the third most minutes.
This will be Johnson's first trip to the All-Star Game in his career. The All-Star Classic will be hosted on January 16, 2023.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2022
- Thunder Hosts Allen Tonight for Final Time in 2022 - Wichita Thunder
- Cam Johnson Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Game - Florida Everblades
- Jake Kupsky Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Seamus Malone Selected to ECHL All-Star Game - Indy Fuel
- Jarrod Gourley Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Michael Brodzinski Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, December 28, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Josh Maniscalco Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- Matt Marcinew Named 2023 ECHL All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Defenseman Luke Martin Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Guay Named to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Lincoln Griffin Heading to ECHL All-Star Classic - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mavericks Forward Jeremy Mckenna Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bear Hughes Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Watts Selected to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Max Newton Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- K-Wings' Nychuk Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans All-Star Representative Announced - Allen Americans
- Alex Ierullo Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Admirals, December 28 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Open Post-Christmas Schedule in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Blades Begin Final Week of 2022 in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Spoils the Party at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Preview: Royals Host Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- Cam Johnson Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Game
- Blades Begin Final Week of 2022 in Jacksonville
- Everblades End Homestand with Loss Against Icemen
- Everblades Partner with WestShore OMS Specialists for First Responders Night
- Blades Finish Home Stand against Jacksonville