Cam Johnson Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Game

December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, are pleased to announce that Cam Johnson will represent the Everblades at the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk.

Johnson, 28, ranks second in the ECHL and first in the South Division with 11 wins this year through 19 appearances. He is also tied for the ECHL lead in shutouts (two) with Cincinnati's Mark Sinclair.

The 2022 June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award recipient has achieved this success while facing the fifth most shots in the league and playing the third most minutes.

This will be Johnson's first trip to the All-Star Game in his career. The All-Star Classic will be hosted on January 16, 2023.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.