Max Newton Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Wednesday that forward Max Newton will represent the Royals at the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Newton, 25, leads the Royals in goals (13) and points (26) this season as well as multi-goal games (5) and multi-point games (8). Additionally, Newton is second on the team in assists (13) and tied for first in game winning goals with two.

Prior to Reading, Newton played in the NCAA for the University of Alaska-Anchorage and Merrimack College. The Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada native skated in two games in the American Hockey League last season with the Providence Bruins.

In total, 20 players from the Royals' history have participated in the ECHL All-Star Classic over the previous 20 seasons of the team. If Newton plays, he will be the 21st member of Reading's franchise to partake in the event.

Additionally, Newton would be the fifth player in franchise history to play in the All-Star Classic in his rookie season. The last Royal to be named an all-star and partake in the event as a rookie was Michael Huntebrinker.

Huntebrinker was the last Royals player to participate in the All-Star Classic as he played in the 2018's game at Indiana Farmer's Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. He scored one goal in the three-on-three tournament, the only goal for Team North in the event. Huntebrinker was the Royals' replacement player for Alex Krushelnyski.

Jacob Pritchard was selected for the 2022 All-Star Classic, but did not participate as the Royals played against Worcester the same day as the game on Jan. 17th, 2022.

Reading has hosted the All-Star Classic twice: once in 2005, and again in 2009.

