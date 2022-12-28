Andrew Nielsen Named to ECHL All-Star Team

December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies defenseman Andrew Nielsen has been selected to the 2023 ECHL Western Conference All-Star team.

Nielsen leads the league in power play assists (13) and is 2nd in power play points (15). Nielsen is tied for the league lead in assists among defenseman with 20. He is 3rd among all league defenseman with 24 points. Nielsen had 6 assists at Kansas City on November 5, 2022, which tied a single game team record.

The rosters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

G - Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades

D - Michael Brodzinski, Orlando Solar Bears

D - Olivier Galipeau, Trois-Rivières Lions

D - Jarrod Gourley, Adirondack Thunder

D - Luke Martin, Jacksonville Icemen

D - Derek Topatigh, Atlanta Gladiators

F - Collin Adams, Worcester Railers

F - Pat Guay, Savannah Ghost Pirates

F - Bear Hughes, South Carolina Stingrays

F - Alex Ierullo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

F - Max Newton, Reading Royals

F - Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

F - Mathew Santos, Maine Mariners

Western Conference All-Stars

G - Jake Kupsky, Idaho Steelheads

D - Josh Maniscalco, Wheeling Nailers

D - Matt Murphy, Iowa Heartlanders

D - Gordi Myer, Toledo Walleye

D - Andrew Nielsen, Utah Grizzlies

D - Chad Nychuk, Kalamazoo Wings

F - Tye Felhaber, Fort Wayne Komets

F - Liam Finlay, Allen Americans

F - Lincoln Griffin, Cincinnati Cyclones

F - Seamus Malone, Indy Fuel

F - Matt Marcinew, Rapid City Rush

F - Eddie Matsushima, Tulsa Oilers

F - Jeremy McKenna, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Brayden Watts, Wichita Thunder

The Norfolk Admirals will announce the rosters for the Cruisers and Destroyers next week.

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare will be on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and will stream on FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.