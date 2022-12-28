Andrew Nielsen Named to ECHL All-Star Team
December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies defenseman Andrew Nielsen has been selected to the 2023 ECHL Western Conference All-Star team.
Nielsen leads the league in power play assists (13) and is 2nd in power play points (15). Nielsen is tied for the league lead in assists among defenseman with 20. He is 3rd among all league defenseman with 24 points. Nielsen had 6 assists at Kansas City on November 5, 2022, which tied a single game team record.
The rosters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.
Eastern Conference All-Stars
G - Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades
D - Michael Brodzinski, Orlando Solar Bears
D - Olivier Galipeau, Trois-Rivières Lions
D - Jarrod Gourley, Adirondack Thunder
D - Luke Martin, Jacksonville Icemen
D - Derek Topatigh, Atlanta Gladiators
F - Collin Adams, Worcester Railers
F - Pat Guay, Savannah Ghost Pirates
F - Bear Hughes, South Carolina Stingrays
F - Alex Ierullo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
F - Max Newton, Reading Royals
F - Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
F - Mathew Santos, Maine Mariners
Western Conference All-Stars
G - Jake Kupsky, Idaho Steelheads
D - Josh Maniscalco, Wheeling Nailers
D - Matt Murphy, Iowa Heartlanders
D - Gordi Myer, Toledo Walleye
D - Andrew Nielsen, Utah Grizzlies
D - Chad Nychuk, Kalamazoo Wings
F - Tye Felhaber, Fort Wayne Komets
F - Liam Finlay, Allen Americans
F - Lincoln Griffin, Cincinnati Cyclones
F - Seamus Malone, Indy Fuel
F - Matt Marcinew, Rapid City Rush
F - Eddie Matsushima, Tulsa Oilers
F - Jeremy McKenna, Kansas City Mavericks
F - Brayden Watts, Wichita Thunder
The Norfolk Admirals will announce the rosters for the Cruisers and Destroyers next week.
The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare will be on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and will stream on FloHockey.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2022
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Eric Dop - Utah Grizzlies
- Eddie Matsushima Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Kenton Helgesen Placed on IR - Rapid City Rush
- Andrew Nielsen Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Mariners Drop Hats on Railers in Blowout Win - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Hosts Allen Tonight for Final Time in 2022 - Wichita Thunder
- Cam Johnson Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Game - Florida Everblades
- Jake Kupsky Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Seamus Malone Selected to ECHL All-Star Game - Indy Fuel
- Jarrod Gourley Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Michael Brodzinski Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, December 28, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Josh Maniscalco Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- Matt Marcinew Named 2023 ECHL All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Defenseman Luke Martin Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Guay Named to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Lincoln Griffin Heading to ECHL All-Star Classic - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mavericks Forward Jeremy Mckenna Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bear Hughes Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Watts Selected to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Max Newton Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- K-Wings' Nychuk Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans All-Star Representative Announced - Allen Americans
- Alex Ierullo Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Admirals, December 28 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Open Post-Christmas Schedule in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Blades Begin Final Week of 2022 in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Spoils the Party at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Preview: Royals Host Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.