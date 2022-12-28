Tyler Wall Shines in Stingrays' Shootout Win
December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Carter Turnbull tallied the shootout winner to lift the South Carolina Stingrays (16-5-2-1) over the Norfolk Admirals (5-21-1-1) by a final score of 3-2 on Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Following a scoreless first period, Ryan Foss broke through at the 3:07 mark of the second period to give Norfolk a 1-0 advantage. Foss crashed the net and tipped a pass from Danny Katic off the post and across the goal line for his third goal of the season.
Andrew Cherniwchan evened the game with just over two minutes remaining in the middle frame on his third tally of the year. Cherniwchan settled a pass from Matt Anderson and lifted the puck over the glove of Norfolk's Tomas Vomacka for the 1-1 game after 40 minutes.
Norfolk regained a one-goal lead 7:46 into the third period on Katic's sixth tally of the season. Katic fired a wrist shot through the legs of Tyler Wall to complete an odd-man rush, taking a 2-1 advantage.
Justin Florek netted his fifth goal of the year less than a minute later to tie the game at two goals apiece. Florek hammered home a rebound after Vomacka turned back a shot from Chase Stewart to force overtime.
After a scoreless overtime period, the Stingrays headed to their second shootout of the season. Wall stopped all three shootout attempts on top of a 36-save performance and Turnbull netted the shootout winner in the second round to give the Stingrays a 3-2 win.
Ring in the new year this Saturday, December 31st as the Stingrays host the in-state rivals, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck Drop is set for 6:05 p.m.
For all the latest news and updates, follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2022
- Wichita Takes Game 1 Of Three Against The Americans - Allen Americans
- Ebbing, Parran and Hawkins Extend Point Streaks in 2-1 Loss to the Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Shut Out Mavericks In Wednesday Night Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Icemen Rally for Overtime Win; Sets New Club Record with Ten-Game Unbeaten Streak - Jacksonville Icemen
- Three Goal Third Helps 'Clones Rally Past K-Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Everblades Fall 2-1 in OT to Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Battle, Fall Late to Cyclones - Kalamazoo Wings
- Tyler Wall Shines in Stingrays' Shootout Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Pavlychev Scores Twice as Rabbits Storm Past Atlanta 5-1 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Earn Character Win in Reading - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Drops Afternoon Game in Maine 9-3 to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- Kenton Helgesen Placed on IR - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Eric Dop - Utah Grizzlies
- Eddie Matsushima Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Kenton Helgesen Placed on IR - Rapid City Rush
- Andrew Nielsen Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Mariners Drop Hats on Railers in Blowout Win - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Hosts Allen Tonight for Final Time in 2022 - Wichita Thunder
- Cam Johnson Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Game - Florida Everblades
- Jake Kupsky Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Seamus Malone Selected to ECHL All-Star Game - Indy Fuel
- Jarrod Gourley Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Michael Brodzinski Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, December 28, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Josh Maniscalco Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- Matt Marcinew Named 2023 ECHL All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Defenseman Luke Martin Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Guay Named to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Lincoln Griffin Heading to ECHL All-Star Classic - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mavericks Forward Jeremy Mckenna Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bear Hughes Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Watts Selected to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Max Newton Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- K-Wings' Nychuk Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans All-Star Representative Announced - Allen Americans
- Alex Ierullo Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Admirals, December 28 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Open Post-Christmas Schedule in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Blades Begin Final Week of 2022 in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Spoils the Party at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Preview: Royals Host Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.