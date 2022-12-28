Josh Maniscalco Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, in conjunction with the ECHL, are excited to announce that defenseman Josh Maniscalco has been selected to play in the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare.

Maniscalco, 23, is having an outstanding second season with the Nailers, as he is currently leading the team in scoring at nearly a point-per-game pace. Josh has eight goals, 17 assists, and 25 points in 26 games. In addition to his lead in assists and points, he is also in the top spot on the club in power play points (13) and shots on goal (90). His eight goals and 25 points are both tied for the most among ECHL defensemen, and his 90 shots put him in sole possession of first among blueliners. Maniscalco has posted multiple points on seven occasions this season, and three of those games have come in the last two weeks, as he has collected eight points in his last four contests.

This is the Perkiomenville, Pennsylvania native's fourth time being honored by the ECHL in his two seasons with Wheeling. Last season, he was named to the All-ECHL Second Team and the ECHL All-Rookie Team, and he was also the AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month in December of 2021. Josh played in his 100th professional game on Friday, in addition to his 90th as a Nailer. He has amassed 25 goals, 53 assists, and 78 points in a Wheeling uniform.

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare will be played in Norfolk, Virginia on Monday, January 16th. The game will air live exclusively on NHL Network and will stream on FloHockey. The evening will consist of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the host Norfolk Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team's score. The Norfolk Admirals will announce their rosters for the Cruisers and Destroyers next week. Additionally, Ann-Sophie Bettez and Sydney Brodt of the Premier Hockey Federation, as well as Emily Brown and Sam Cogan of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association will each be assigned to one of the four teams.

The 15th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon at noon on the same day as the All-Star Classic. Mark Bernard, Scott Bertoli, Victor Gervais, and former Pittsburgh Penguins Equipment Manager Dana Heinze are this year's inductees.

2023 ECHL All-Stars

Determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters, and members of the media.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

G - Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades

D - Michael Brodzinski, Orlando Solar Bears

D - Olivier Galipeau, Trois-Rivières Lions

D - Jarrod Gourley, Adirondack Thunder

D - Luke Martin, Jacksonville Icemen

D - Derek Topatigh, Atlanta Gladiators

F - Collin Adams, Worcester Railers

F - Pat Guay, Savannah Ghost Pirates

F - Bear Hughes, South Carolina Stingrays

F - Alex Ierullo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

F - Max Newton, Reading Royals

F - Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

F - Mathew Santos, Maine Mariners

Western Conference All-Stars

G - Jake Kupsky, Idaho Steelheads

D - Josh Maniscalco, Wheeling Nailers

D - Matt Murphy, Iowa Heartlanders

D - Gordi Myer, Toledo Walleye

D - Andrew Nielsen, Utah Grizzlies

D - Chad Nychuk, Kalamazoo Wings

F - Tye Felhaber, Fort Wayne Komets

F - Liam Finlay, Allen Americans

F - Lincoln Griffin, Cincinnati Cyclones

F - Seamus Malone, Indy Fuel

F - Matt Marcinew, Rapid City Rush

F - Eddie Matsushima, Tulsa Oilers

F - Jeremy McKenna, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Brayden Watts, Wichita Thunder

