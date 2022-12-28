Jarrod Gourley Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that defenseman Jarrod Gourley has been selected to participate in the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

Gourley, 23, has four goals and seven assists in 23 games with the Thunder in his second professional season. The Calgary, Alberta native scored in his only game with the Utica Comets this season and added a goal in four games with the Comets last season.

"Jarrod does a little bit of everything," said head coach Pete MacArthur. "Coming into the season, we thought he was going to be strictly a defensive defenseman, and then there was a point when he was leading the team in goals. He's asserted himself as a 200-foot player that can be counted on in any situation."

In 33 total ECHL games with Adirondack, Gourley has five goals and eight assists for 13 points. Prior to his professional career, the left-shooting defenseman played three years at Arizona State University and finished his senior year at University of Connecticut. Gourley played 125 NCAA Division 1 games and had 27 points.

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and will stream on FloHockey.

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare will consist of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Norfolk Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team's score.

Taking part in the All-Star festivities will be the PHF's Ann-Sophie Bettez of the Montreal Force and Sydney Brodt of the Minnesota Whitecaps and the PWHPA's Emily Brown and Sam Cogan. This marks the second consecutive All-Star event that PHF and PWHPA members will participate. Four players from the PWHPA also participated in the 2020 event in Wichita.

December 28, 2022

