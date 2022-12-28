Lincoln Griffin Heading to ECHL All-Star Classic

December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, are proud to announce that forward Lincoln Griffin has been selected to participate in the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

Griffin will play on a team composed of ECHL All-Stars taking on the Norfolk Admirals on Monday, January 16 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. This is Griffin's first all-star selection.

"I'm excited and incredibly honored to represent the Cyclones as an all-star," said Griffin. "The success I've had this season would not be possible without my teammates. We have a great group of guys in the locker room and a fantastic staff that make it fun coming to the rink every day."

Griffin, 25, currently leads the Cyclones in goals with 11 and ranks in the team's top five in scoring with 22 points through 24 games. The Walpole, Massachusetts native first came to the 'Clones last season after being claimed off waivers. Since then, Griffin has scored 32 goals and 36 assists, totaling 68 points over 71 games.

"Lincoln has been a tremendous player for us since his arrival and we're thrilled to have him represent the Cyclones at this year's All-Star Classic," said Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne. "He works hard every day, every practice, and every game. He's played an integral part in the team's success and embodies what we look for in a person who wants to play for the Cyclones. We wish him the best and hope he enjoys this much deserved opportunity in Norfolk, Virginia."

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.