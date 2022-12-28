Lincoln Griffin Heading to ECHL All-Star Classic
December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, are proud to announce that forward Lincoln Griffin has been selected to participate in the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.
Griffin will play on a team composed of ECHL All-Stars taking on the Norfolk Admirals on Monday, January 16 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. This is Griffin's first all-star selection.
"I'm excited and incredibly honored to represent the Cyclones as an all-star," said Griffin. "The success I've had this season would not be possible without my teammates. We have a great group of guys in the locker room and a fantastic staff that make it fun coming to the rink every day."
Griffin, 25, currently leads the Cyclones in goals with 11 and ranks in the team's top five in scoring with 22 points through 24 games. The Walpole, Massachusetts native first came to the 'Clones last season after being claimed off waivers. Since then, Griffin has scored 32 goals and 36 assists, totaling 68 points over 71 games.
"Lincoln has been a tremendous player for us since his arrival and we're thrilled to have him represent the Cyclones at this year's All-Star Classic," said Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne. "He works hard every day, every practice, and every game. He's played an integral part in the team's success and embodies what we look for in a person who wants to play for the Cyclones. We wish him the best and hope he enjoys this much deserved opportunity in Norfolk, Virginia."
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2022
- Josh Maniscalco Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- Matt Marcinew Named 2023 ECHL All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Defenseman Luke Martin Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Guay Named to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Lincoln Griffin Heading to ECHL All-Star Classic - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mavericks Forward Jeremy Mckenna Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bear Hughes Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Watts Selected to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Max Newton Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- K-Wings' Nychuk Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans All-Star Representative Announced - Allen Americans
- Alex Ierullo Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Admirals, December 28 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Open Post-Christmas Schedule in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Blades Begin Final Week of 2022 in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Spoils the Party at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Preview: Royals Host Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.