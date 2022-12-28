Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, December 28, 2022
December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
About Tonight's Game: The Icemen are riding high after the holiday break, currently riding a nine-game unbeaten streak (8-0-1-0). Jacksonville most recently defeated the Everblades 5-1 this past Friday in Estero. A big two points is on the line tonight, as the Atlanta Gladiators lead a very tight South Division with 34 points, which is just one point better than South Carolina, Florida and Jacksonville who are all tied with 33 points.
Series History: Florida leads the season series 4-1-0-1, while also leading the All-Time Series 31 wins to 25.
About the Icemen: Earlier today Icemen defenseman Luke Martin was named to the ECHL All-Star team. Martin leads the Icemen in scoring with 23 points, and has registered a point in 15 of his last 16 games, posting 20 points during that stretch....Forward Brendan Harris has recorded seven points against the Everblades this season.... Goaltender Parker Gahagen was recalled to the Hartford of the AHL on Tuesday. As a result, the Icemen have signed goaltender Justin Kapelmaster, who went 3-1-1 in five appearances with Jacksonville last season.
About the Everblades: Goaltender Cam Johnson ranks second in the league with 11 wins this season....Jake Smith leads the Everblades in scoring (19 pts) and goals (10)..... Both the Icemen and Everblades have shown the ability to find the back of the net late in games. The Icemen have outscored their opponents 29-19 in the third period of games this season (+10 differential), while Florida has outscored their opponents in the third period 30-16 (+14 differential).
Upcoming Home Games & Promotions
Tonight - Fans can enjoy $3 beer & wine throughout the night!
January 26 & 27 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m. - Lizard Kings Weekend! Joins us as we throw it back to the 1990's as the team will wear special Lizard Kings jerseys that will be auctioned off.
January 11 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. - Fans can enjoy $3 beer & wine throughout the night
ECHL message board
