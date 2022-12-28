Mavericks Forward Jeremy Mckenna Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Team

December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The ECHL announced today that Mavericks forward Jeremy McKenna has been named to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in Norfolk, Va. The game will air exclusively on NHL Network and will stream on FloHockey.

The All-Star rosters were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

"We are extremely proud of Jeremy and this is an excellent and well-deserved honor for the season he has had," said Mavericks General Manager/Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He has been one of our strongest leaders this season and his performance on the ice has shown that."

McKenna, 23, currently leads the Mavericks in points (28), goals (14) and is No. 2 in assists (14) this season and will be making his first professional All-Star game appearance. McKenna's 28 points ranks No. 10 in the ECHL.

Following his two-goal performance on Dec. 21 versus Iowa, McKenna was recalled to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Mavericks AHL affiliate.

Kansas City returns to Cable Dahmer Arena for home games against the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday and Saturday nights. Saturday night is the Mavericks Rockin' New Years Eve game with the first 5,000 fans receiving a white rally towel presented by Cable Dahmer and a postgame skate with Mavericks players following the game.

Great tickets are still available to all Mavericks home games, visit kcmavericks.com or call or text 816-252-7825 to make sure you don't miss a minute of the action.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.