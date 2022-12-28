Kenton Helgesen Placed on IR
December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Wednesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Kenton Helgesen has been placed on injured reserve.
Helgesen heads to IR having appeared in 27 games this season. The Rapid City captain leads the team in plus/minus at +11 and he has recorded nine assists. Over 49 games for the Rush in the 2021-22 season he had seven goals and 16 assists.
Rapid City will return to action on Wednesday night for the first of six consecutive home games. Puck drop against the Tulsa Oilers is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.
Check out the Rapid City Rush Statistics
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush defenseman Kenton Helgesen
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2022
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Eric Dop - Utah Grizzlies
- Eddie Matsushima Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Kenton Helgesen Placed on IR - Rapid City Rush
- Andrew Nielsen Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Mariners Drop Hats on Railers in Blowout Win - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Hosts Allen Tonight for Final Time in 2022 - Wichita Thunder
- Cam Johnson Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Game - Florida Everblades
- Jake Kupsky Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Seamus Malone Selected to ECHL All-Star Game - Indy Fuel
- Jarrod Gourley Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Michael Brodzinski Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, December 28, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Josh Maniscalco Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- Matt Marcinew Named 2023 ECHL All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Defenseman Luke Martin Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Guay Named to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Lincoln Griffin Heading to ECHL All-Star Classic - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mavericks Forward Jeremy Mckenna Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bear Hughes Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Watts Selected to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Max Newton Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- K-Wings' Nychuk Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans All-Star Representative Announced - Allen Americans
- Alex Ierullo Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Admirals, December 28 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Open Post-Christmas Schedule in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Blades Begin Final Week of 2022 in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Spoils the Party at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Preview: Royals Host Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.