Kenton Helgesen Placed on IR

Rapid City Rush defenseman Kenton Helgesen

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Wednesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Kenton Helgesen has been placed on injured reserve.

Helgesen heads to IR having appeared in 27 games this season. The Rapid City captain leads the team in plus/minus at +11 and he has recorded nine assists. Over 49 games for the Rush in the 2021-22 season he had seven goals and 16 assists.

Rapid City will return to action on Wednesday night for the first of six consecutive home games. Puck drop against the Tulsa Oilers is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

