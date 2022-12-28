ECHL Transactions - December 28

December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 28th, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Jake Pappalardo, F

Maine:

Chad Pietroniro, F/D

Savannah:

Tory McLean, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Odeen Tufto, F activated from reserve

Delete Tim Davison, D placed on reserve

Delete Liam Kirk, F recalled by Arizona

Cincinnati:

Add Jalen Smereck, D activated from reserve

Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve

Add Leif Mattson, F activated from reserve

Delete Oliver Chau, F placed on reserve

Delete Xavier Cormier, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Alvaro, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

Delete Neil Robinson, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Janis Svanenbergs, F activated from reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Charles Williams, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Olof Lindbom, G placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Fortunato, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)

Kalamazoo:

Add Mason McCarty, F activated from reserve

Delete Coale Norris, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Chad Pietroniro, F/D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Nick Isaacson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tyler Hinam, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nick Jermain, F placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Wilson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/19)

Newfoundland:

Delete Michael Joyaux, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Denis Smirnov, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Josh McDougall, D activated from reserve

Add Griffin Lunn, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on reserve

Delete Todd Burgess, F placed on reserve

Delete Elijah Vilio, D traded to Savannah [12/27]

Orlando:

Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Maxim Cajkovic, F activated from reserve

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve

Delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyson Feist, D recalled by Syracuse [12/27]

Rapid City:

Add Rhett Rhinehart, D activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve

Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)

Reading:

Add Josh Boyko, G added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)

Savannah:

Add Elijah Vilio, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Rourke Russell, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jordan Papirny, G activated from reserve

Delete Darion Hanson, G placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Estes, D recalled by Henderson

South Carolina:

Add Connor Moore, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tarek Baker, F activated from reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve

Add Chrystopher Collin, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Beauregard, F recalled by Laval

Delete Santino Centorame, D recalled by Laval

Utah:

Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG

Add Eric Dop, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Zachary Tsekos, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor McDonald, D placed on reserve

Add Teagan Stevens, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Teagan Stevens, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Wheeling:

Add Jordan Frasca, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Billy Constantinou, D activated from reserve

Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Rhodes, D placed on reserve

Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Andrei Bakanov, F assigned by Springfield

Add Artur Terchiyev, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Blake Christensen, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor McCarthy, D recalled by Bridgeport [12/27]

Delete Collin Adams, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders [12/27]

