ECHL Transactions - December 28
December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 28th, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
Jake Pappalardo, F
Maine:
Chad Pietroniro, F/D
Savannah:
Tory McLean, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Odeen Tufto, F activated from reserve
Delete Tim Davison, D placed on reserve
Delete Liam Kirk, F recalled by Arizona
Cincinnati:
Add Jalen Smereck, D activated from reserve
Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve
Add Leif Mattson, F activated from reserve
Delete Oliver Chau, F placed on reserve
Delete Xavier Cormier, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Matt Alvaro, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve
Delete Neil Robinson, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Janis Svanenbergs, F activated from reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Charles Williams, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Olof Lindbom, G placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Fortunato, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)
Kalamazoo:
Add Mason McCarty, F activated from reserve
Delete Coale Norris, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Chad Pietroniro, F/D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Nick Isaacson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tyler Hinam, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nick Jermain, F placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Wilson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/19)
Newfoundland:
Delete Michael Joyaux, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Denis Smirnov, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Josh McDougall, D activated from reserve
Add Griffin Lunn, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on reserve
Delete Todd Burgess, F placed on reserve
Delete Elijah Vilio, D traded to Savannah [12/27]
Orlando:
Add Dmitri Semykin, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Maxim Cajkovic, F activated from reserve
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve
Delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyson Feist, D recalled by Syracuse [12/27]
Rapid City:
Add Rhett Rhinehart, D activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve
Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)
Reading:
Add Josh Boyko, G added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)
Savannah:
Add Elijah Vilio, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Add Rourke Russell, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jordan Papirny, G activated from reserve
Delete Darion Hanson, G placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Estes, D recalled by Henderson
South Carolina:
Add Connor Moore, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tarek Baker, F activated from reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve
Add Chrystopher Collin, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Beauregard, F recalled by Laval
Delete Santino Centorame, D recalled by Laval
Utah:
Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG
Add Eric Dop, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Zachary Tsekos, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor McDonald, D placed on reserve
Add Teagan Stevens, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Teagan Stevens, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Wheeling:
Add Jordan Frasca, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Jack Van Boekel, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Billy Constantinou, D activated from reserve
Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Rhodes, D placed on reserve
Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Andrei Bakanov, F assigned by Springfield
Add Artur Terchiyev, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Blake Christensen, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor McCarthy, D recalled by Bridgeport [12/27]
Delete Collin Adams, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders [12/27]
