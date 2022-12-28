Oilers Stumble Against Rush

RAPID CITY, SD. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 7-4 to the Rapid City Rush at the Monument on Thursday night.

Rapid City jumped out to a 5-0 lead via goals from Rory Kerins, Ilya Nikolaev, Alex Aleardi, Matt Marcinew and Colton Leiter in the opening 17:04. Oilers rookie forward Dante Sheriff scored his first ECHL goal, finishing a feed from Cameron Supryka at the 17:23 mark. Ryan Zuhlsdorf answered at the 18:41 mark to set Rapid City up 6-1 heading into the first intermission.

Ryley Lindgren scored his sixth goal in 13 games 22 seconds into the back half of the game to make it a 6-2 game. Brett Gravelle finished the Rush scoring with 2:50 remaining in the second period.

Supryka recorded his second point of the game, firing home a goal himself less than a minute into the closing frame, making it a 7-3 Rush lead. Oilers All-Star Eddie Matsushima scored his 15th goal of the season, tying his career high while leading the team.

Brad Arvanitis halted 25 of 27 chances in 42:56 Min.

The Oilers will play in a rematch on Friday, Dec. 30 at 8:05 p.m. CT at The Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota.

