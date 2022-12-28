Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Admirals, December 28 at 7:05 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays return home from the holiday break tonight as they square off against the Norfolk Admirals for the third and final time this season. The Stingrays have one final game this Saturday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to complete their 2022 calendar.

LAST TIME OUT

The South Carolina Stingrays completed their pre-holiday schedule last Thursday with a 3-2 overtime victory against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Carter Turnbull recorded two goals in regulation before Savannah tied the game to force overtime on a late power play. Justin Florek netted the overtime winner as the Stingrays won behind a 32-save effort from Clay Stevenson.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Since Norfolk rejoined the ECHL as the Admirals in 2015, the Stingrays and Ads have faced off a total of 73 times with the Stingrays posting a positive record of 39-29-2-3. Despite falling in the season series last year, the Stingrays own a 2-0 series lead this season following back-to-back wins to open the season. The Stingrays have a chance to sweep the season series with a victory at home tonight.

LEADERS AGAINST NORFOLK

The two teams squared off to open the season on October 21st in Norfolk and October 22nd in North Charleston. In those two games, Carter Turnbull and Tarek Baker led the way with five points. Turnbull tallied three goals and added two assists while Baker recorded two goals and three assists to help the Stingrays outscore the Admirals 13-3.

TOP OF THE CLASS

The Stingrays enter tonight with the top winning percentage in the Eastern Conference, picking up 71.7% of potential points through the first 23 games of the year. A large part of the team's success has been credited to the best producing power play in the league, converting 25.5% of their power play chances. The tandem of Clay Stevenson and Tyler Wall have backstopped the Stingrays to a 15-5-2-1 record and Stevenson's save percentage of 0.928% is tied for fifth best in the ECHL.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING!

Justin Florek carries a five-game point streak into tonight's game with six points on two goals and four assists. South Carolina also has a trio of players currently riding four-game point streaks into tonight's contest against Norfolk. Carter Turnbull has recorded seven points on five goals and two assists to lead the way. Bear Hughes has tallied six points on one goal and five assists while Anthony Del Gaizo has scored five points on two goals and three assists.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

Greenville at South Carolina - Saturday, December 31 at 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina - Wednesday, January 4 at 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina - Friday, January 6 at 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah - Saturday, January 7 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta - Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 p.m.

