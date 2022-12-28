Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:05pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (13-7-6-0) vs. Atlanta Gladiators (16-8-2-0)

December 28, 2022 | 7:05 PM |Regular Season Game #27

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Marc-Olivier Phaneuf (23)

Linesmen: Scott Senger (56), Shane Gustafson (87)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS GLADIATORS SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (3-2-1-0) Home: (2-1-0-0) Away: (1-1-1-0)

Last Meeting:

December 23, 2022 - Greenville 3 vs Atlanta 2

Next Meeting:

January 25, 2022 - Greenville vs Atlanta

All-Time Record:

(78-66-16)

QUICK BITS

HOPPIN' INTO THE HOLIDAYS:

The Rabbits rebounded from their overtime loss to Atlanta with a bounce-back win over the Gladiators on December 23, kicking off the holiday weekend with a W. Tanner Eberle did what he has been doing a lot of lately, that's scoring big goal, as he fired the opener into the net just 75 seconds into the game. Eberle, again, jumped into the action in the second period, as he skipped a pass to Alex Ierullo for the second go-ahead goal. Ierullo scored his second of the game in the third period, earning his 4th game-winning goal of the season for a 3-2 win.

SCOUTING THE GLADIATORS:

The Gladiatrs have split time for both goaltenders against the Swamp Rabbits this season, with David Tendeck taking the loss in the most recent meeting, stopping 24 of 27. Tyler Parks has proven a menace for the Swamp Rabbits offense, allowing more than 1 goal to Greenville only twice in his 4 meeting and more than 2 goals only once. The offense is led by Eric Neiley, the goal-scorer in the Gladiators' 2-1 OT winner last Thursday. His 16 goals are tied for the most in the league, and his 9 power-play tallies leads all forwards. Derek Topatigh and Tim Davison are a lethal combo on the top defensive pairing for the Glads, as the pair is given the green light to shoot from the blue line.

ICE ICE BABY:

Alex "Ice" Ierullo scored a trio of points on Friday night, helping lead his team to victory over the Gladiators. Ierullo is now tied for the team lead in points (28) with Nikita Pavlychev, who both continue to go back-and-forth for the top spot. The Woodbridge, ON native will look to light the lamp again on Wednesday night against a familiar foe in Atlanta, who he has recorded 4 goals and 3 assists against in 6 games.

TREMENDOUS TANNER:

Tanner Eberle made a big impact last Friday night against the Gladiators, scoring a trio of points. He scored the first goal for the Rabbits, as well as assisting on the two Alex Ierullo goals. After missing an extended period of time, 8 games with injury, Eberle is creeping closer to the top three in point for the Swamp Rabbits, and currently has 15 points (9g, 6a) in just 18 games thus far.

OVER AND OVERTIME AGAIN:

Last Thursday's overtime game was another in a long list of extra-framed games for the Swamp Rabbits this season. That game was the 10th time the Swamp Rabbits have played into overtime, which is tied with Jacksonville for the league lead. Greenville have earned points in 4 of their 10 overtime games, with Alex Ierullo (2), Ethan Somoza (1), and Tyler Inamoto (1) scoring the winning tallies.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following Wednesday night's game against Atlanta, the Rabbits will hit the road this weekend. They will face-off against a struggling Savannah team on Friday night, who has fallen to last place in the South Division after a strong start to the season. Savannah currently holds a 9-12-5 record, with 23 points.

