Everblades Fall 2-1 in OT to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kyle Neuber scored a goal and ECHL All-Star Cam Johnson posted 22 saves, but the Florida Everblades suffered a 2-1 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Icemen Wednesday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

It took 37 minutes of play for either team to light the lamp, but the visiting Blades struck first as Neuber potted his third goal of the season at 17:01 of the second period. Neuber poked the puck past Jacksonville goaltender Charles Williams courtesy of assists by Joe Pendenza and Stefan Leblanc.

The Everblades sustained the 1-0 lead well into the third period, but with both teams down a man, Jacksonville's Christopher Brown knotted the score at 1-1 at 13:21 of the final frame.

Jacksonville's Luke Martin scored 1:33 into overtime to clinch the 2-1 win for the Icemen.

Several hours removed from learning of his selection to the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare, Johnson registered 22 saves, but dropped to 11-4-3-2 with the overtime setback.

After earning a valuable point in the South Division standings, the Everblades (15-6-3-1) will aim for a win Thursday night in Orlando, as the puck drops on the Blades and Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

17:01 Florida K. Neuber 3 (J. Pendenza, S. Leblanc)

3rd Period

13:21 Jacksonville C. Brown 6 (L. Martin, B. Harris)

Overtime

1:33 Jacksonville L. Martin 8 (B. Harris)

GOALTENDERS

Florida - Cam Johnson 22 Saves

Jacksonville - Charles Williams 18 Saves

TEAM STATISTICS

Shots on Goal -Florida 19, Jacksonville 24

Power Plays -Florida 0-1, Jacksonville 0-3

Shorthanded Goals -Florida 0, Jacksonville 0

Penalties (Minutes) -Florida 4 (8), Jacksonville 2 (4)

NEWS AND NOTES

The Everblades' big playmakers came through on Kyle Neuber's opening goal of the contest, as Joe Pendenza notched his team-best 13th assist of the season, while Stefan Leblanc stayed right on Pendenza's heels with his 12th helper of the campaign.

All three of Neuber's goals this season have come on the road, with two of his tallies coming at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

Despite the overtime setback, the Everblades lead the season series 4-1-1-1. Florida has claimed 10 of a possible 14 points versus Jacksonville this season.

The Everblades are now 9-0-1-0 when scoring first, leaving Idaho (16-0) as the only two ECHL teams that are perfect when opening the scoring.

NEXT GAME

The three-games-in-three-days stretch continues on Thursday, as the Everblades and Orlando Solar Bears will play a home-and-home set. The South Division rivals meet up for a tilt in Central Florida on Thursday, December 29 at 7:00 p.m. and follow up with a tussle at Hertz Arena on Friday, December 30 at 7:30 p.m.

