Everblades Fall 2-1 in OT to Jacksonville
December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kyle Neuber scored a goal and ECHL All-Star Cam Johnson posted 22 saves, but the Florida Everblades suffered a 2-1 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Icemen Wednesday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
It took 37 minutes of play for either team to light the lamp, but the visiting Blades struck first as Neuber potted his third goal of the season at 17:01 of the second period. Neuber poked the puck past Jacksonville goaltender Charles Williams courtesy of assists by Joe Pendenza and Stefan Leblanc.
The Everblades sustained the 1-0 lead well into the third period, but with both teams down a man, Jacksonville's Christopher Brown knotted the score at 1-1 at 13:21 of the final frame.
Jacksonville's Luke Martin scored 1:33 into overtime to clinch the 2-1 win for the Icemen.
Several hours removed from learning of his selection to the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare, Johnson registered 22 saves, but dropped to 11-4-3-2 with the overtime setback.
After earning a valuable point in the South Division standings, the Everblades (15-6-3-1) will aim for a win Thursday night in Orlando, as the puck drops on the Blades and Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m.
SCORING SUMMARY
1st Period
No Scoring
2nd Period
17:01 Florida K. Neuber 3 (J. Pendenza, S. Leblanc)
3rd Period
13:21 Jacksonville C. Brown 6 (L. Martin, B. Harris)
Overtime
1:33 Jacksonville L. Martin 8 (B. Harris)
GOALTENDERS
Florida - Cam Johnson 22 Saves
Jacksonville - Charles Williams 18 Saves
TEAM STATISTICS
Shots on Goal -Florida 19, Jacksonville 24
Power Plays -Florida 0-1, Jacksonville 0-3
Shorthanded Goals -Florida 0, Jacksonville 0
Penalties (Minutes) -Florida 4 (8), Jacksonville 2 (4)
NEWS AND NOTES
The Everblades' big playmakers came through on Kyle Neuber's opening goal of the contest, as Joe Pendenza notched his team-best 13th assist of the season, while Stefan Leblanc stayed right on Pendenza's heels with his 12th helper of the campaign.
All three of Neuber's goals this season have come on the road, with two of his tallies coming at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.
Despite the overtime setback, the Everblades lead the season series 4-1-1-1. Florida has claimed 10 of a possible 14 points versus Jacksonville this season.
The Everblades are now 9-0-1-0 when scoring first, leaving Idaho (16-0) as the only two ECHL teams that are perfect when opening the scoring.
NEXT GAME
The three-games-in-three-days stretch continues on Thursday, as the Everblades and Orlando Solar Bears will play a home-and-home set. The South Division rivals meet up for a tilt in Central Florida on Thursday, December 29 at 7:00 p.m. and follow up with a tussle at Hertz Arena on Friday, December 30 at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday night, Blades fans can take advantage of the popular 239 Friday Deals and pick up two tickets, two programs and a large, delicious popcorn for the extra special price of $39! In addition, kids 12 and under can eat free at Breakaway Sports Pub. All holiday games are brought to Everblades fans by Christmas Tree Shops.
Be sure and catch all the action on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com or Mixlr at https://everblades.mixlr.com.
