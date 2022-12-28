Alex Ierullo Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Roster

SHREWSBURY, NJ - The ECHL announced today that Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Alex Ierullo has been selected to represent the club at the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA.

Ierullo (Eye-rule-oh), 25, earns the All-Star honors amidst his rookie ECHL campaign, where the Woodbridge, ON native had produced a team-leading 28 points (9g, 19a) in 26 games for the Swamp Rabbits.

Prior to his first full professional season, the 5'9", 174-pound winger spent seven games with Greenville at the end of the 2021-22 season and recorded six points (1g, 5a). Ierullo made an additional six appearances in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs and totaled four points (1g, 3a) in the Swamp Rabbits' opening round series. Along with his introduction to the ECHL, Ierullo also appeared in three games for the Ontario Reign, the AHL affiliate of the Swamp Rabbits.

Ierullo was a standout at Bemidji State University before turning professional following the conclusion of the 2020-21 collegiate campaign. In four seasons with the Beavers, Ierullo appeared in 136 games and posted 96 points (36g, 60a) over that span.

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare will consist of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Norfolk Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team's score. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and will stream on FloHockey.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

G - Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades

D - Michael Brodzinski, Orlando Solar Bears

D - Olivier Galipeau, Trois-Rivières Lions

D - Jarrod Gourley, Adirondack Thunder

D - Luke Martin, Jacksonville Icemen

D - Derek Topatigh, Atlanta Gladiators

F - Collin Adams, Worcester Railers

F - Pat Guay, Savannah Ghost Pirates

F - Bear Hughes, South Carolina Stingrays

F - Alex Ierullo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

F - Max Newton, Reading Royals

F - Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

F - Mathew Santos, Maine Mariners

Western Conference All-Stars

G - Jake Kupsky, Idaho Steelheads

D - Josh Maniscalco, Wheeling Nailers

D - Matt Murphy, Iowa Heartlanders

D - Gordi Myer, Toledo Walleye

D - Andrew Nielsen, Utah Grizzlies

D - Chad Nychuk, Kalamazoo Wings

F - Tye Felhaber, Fort Wayne Komets

F - Liam Finlay, Allen Americans

F - Lincoln Griffin, Cincinnati Cyclones

F - Seamus Malone, Indy Fuel

F - Matt Marcinew, Rapid City Rush

F - Eddie Matsushima, Tulsa Oilers

F - Jeremy McKenna, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Brayden Watts, Wichita Thunder

The rosters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

