Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Eric Dop
December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed goaltender Eric Dop.
Dop has played in 3 games with the Tulsa Oilers and 4 games with the Allen Americans this season. He played at Bowling Green State University for 4 seasons from 2017-2021, where he had a record of 45-26-7 with eight shutouts in 77 career starts. Dop had a 2.22 goals against average and a .914 save percentage in his Bowling Green career. He was a member of the 2018 WCHA All-Rookie Team and a three-time WCHA All-Academic selection. He was a teammate with Grizzlies captain Connor McDonald for 2 years and Cameron Wright for 4 years at BGSU.
He spent the 2021-2022 season at Boston College, where he had a 3.01 goals against average and a .900 save percentage.
Dop will wear number 33 for the Grizzlies, who begins a 3 game series vs Idaho on Wednesday night at 7:10 pm. The Grizz host Idaho on Friday night at 7:10 pm and New Year's Eve on Saturday at 5:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
Tickets can be purchased here or by calling (801) 988-8000.
