Blades Begin Final Week of 2022 in Jacksonville
December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Everblades begin a three-in-three set against the Jacksonville on Wednesday, December 28 to finish off 2022.
Florida is 4-1-0-1 against Jacksonville this season, but they dropped the most recent match 5-1 on December 23.
Levko Koper scored Florida's only goal in the loss, while Jacksonville scored twice on the power play and one shorthanded.
The Icemen are one of the hottest ECHL teams right now, with points in their last nine games and wins in eight of those matchups.
The Everblades have played a three-in-three once before this season, going 2-1 over the three games.
Florida and Jacksonville are tied in the standings with 33 points going into the match, although the Everblades have two games in hand.
