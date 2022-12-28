Watts Selected to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Brayden Watts has been selected to represent the Thunder at the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Watts, 23, is off to the best start of his professional career. He is third in the league in scoring with 32 points and tied for the league-league with 16 goals. The Bakersfield, California native is currently riding a six-game point-streak and has goals in four-straight (5g, 4a).

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has already surpassed his career-high in goals through the first 26 games of the season and needs 14 points to equal last year's totals where he collected 46 points (13g, 33a) in 52 games.

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare will consist of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Norfolk Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team's score. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and will stream on FloHockey.

There have been 71 players from the ECHL All-Star Game who have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 55 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The rosters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

G - Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades

D - Michael Brodzinski, Orlando Solar Bears

D - Olivier Galipeau, Trois-Rivières Lions

D - Jarrod Gourley, Adirondack Thunder

D - Luke Martin, Jacksonville Icemen

D - Derek Topatigh, Atlanta Gladiators

F - Collin Adams, Worcester Railers

F - Pat Guay, Savannah Ghost Pirates

F - Bear Hughes, South Carolina Stingrays

F - Alex Ierullo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

F - Max Newton, Reading Royals

F - Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

F - Mathew Santos, Maine Mariners

Western Conference All-Stars

G - Jake Kupsky, Idaho Steelheads

D - Josh Maniscalco, Wheeling Nailers

D - Matt Murphy, Iowa Heartlanders

D - Gordi Myer, Toledo Walleye

D - Andrew Nielsen, Utah Grizzlies

D - Chad Nychuk, Kalamazoo Wings

F - Tye Felhaber, Fort Wayne Komets

F - Liam Finlay, Allen Americans

F - Lincoln Griffin, Cincinnati Cyclones

F - Seamus Malone, Indy Fuel

F - Matt Marcinew, Rapid City Rush

F - Eddie Matsushima, Tulsa Oilers

F - Jeremy McKenna, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Brayden Watts, Wichita Thunder

In partnership with the Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women's Hockey Players Association, two members from each organization will participate in the All-Star Classic with one player being assigned to each of the four teams.

Taking part in the All-Star festivities will be the PHF's Ann-Sophie Bettez of the Montreal Force and Sydney Brodt of the Minnesota Whitecaps and the PWHPA's Emily Brown and Sam Cogan. This marks the second consecutive All-Star event that PHF and PWHPA members will participate. Four players from the PWHPA also participated in the 2020 event in Wichita.

The 15th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Monday, January 16 at 12:00 p.m. at the Hilton Norfolk The Main, the Official Host Hotel of the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic.

Tickets for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health are now available. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today! For more information on the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic, visit ECHL.com/allstar.

