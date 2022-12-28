Guay Named to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

Pat Guay will represent the Savannah Ghost Pirates at the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Guay, 20, has scored eight goals and 12 assists in 17 games this season as a rookie in the ECHL. The Magog, QC native is currently with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League after his latest recall on December 16. Despite his shortened tenure in the ECHL, he is currently ranked 11th among the league's rookies in points.

The rosters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.

Eastern Conference All-Stars

G - Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades

D - Michael Brodzinski, Orlando Solar Bears

D - Olivier Galipeau, Trois-Rivières Lions

D - Jarrod Gourley, Adirondack Thunder

D - Luke Martin, Jacksonville Icemen

D - Derek Topatigh, Atlanta Gladiators

F - Collin Adams, Worcester Railers

F - Pat Guay, Savannah Ghost Pirates

F - Bear Hughes, South Carolina Stingrays

F - Alex Ierullo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

F - Max Newton, Reading Royals

F - Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

F - Mathew Santos, Maine Mariners

Western Conference All-Stars

G - Jake Kupsky, Idaho Steelheads

D - Josh Maniscalco, Wheeling Nailers

D - Matt Murphy, Iowa Heartlanders

D - Gordi Myer, Toledo Walleye

D - Andrew Nielsen, Utah Grizzlies

D - Chad Nychuk, Kalamazoo Wings

F - Tye Felhaber, Fort Wayne Komets

F - Liam Finlay, Allen Americans

F - Lincoln Griffin, Cincinnati Cyclones

F - Seamus Malone, Indy Fuel

F - Matt Marcinew, Rapid City Rush

F - Eddie Matsushima, Tulsa Oilers

F - Jeremy McKenna, Kansas City Mavericks

F - Brayden Watts, Wichita Thunder

Tickets for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health are now available. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today! For more information on the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic, visit. ECHL.com/allstar. The game will be broadcasted on NHL Network and will stream on FloHockey.

