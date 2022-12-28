Steelheads Defeat Grizz 6-2
December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads defeated the Utah Grizzlies 6-2 in front of a great Wednesday night crowd of 6325 at Maverik Center.
Idaho's Jordan Kawaguchi scored the lone goal of the first period 10:56 in on the power play. Idaho led 1-0 after 1 frame.
Idaho scored 4 times in the second period. Ryan Dmowski lit the lamp 3:50 in on a pass from Kawaguchi. Jade Miller scored 9:19 in to make it a 3-0 game. Kawaguchi got his 2nd of the game and 14th of the year 12:38 in with a power play goal. Kawaguchi ended the night with 2 goals and 2 assists. Wade Murphy scored Idaho's 3rd power play tally of the night 16:02 in. Idaho was 3 for 4 on the power play. They led 5-0 after 2 periods.
The Grizzlies got on the board twice in a 13 second stretch. Cam Strong scored from the right wing 6:20 in. Jordan Martel scored his first in a Utah uniform 6:33 in. Idaho's Matt Register iced up the scoring 9:51 in with his 4th of the campaign. Register had 1 goal and 3 assists for Idaho, who has now won 9 games in a row. Their record goes to 23-3-0-1. Utah falls to 11-15.
Idaho's Adam Scheel saved 25 of 27 and had 1 assist in the win. His record goes to 9-1 on the year. Eric Dop made his Grizzlies debut in net and saved 33 of 39.
The series continues on Friday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
3 stars
1. Jordan Kawaguchi (Idaho) - 2 goals, 2 assists, +2, 2 shots.
2. Matt Register (Idaho) - 1 goal, 3 assists, +3, 5 shots.
3. Adam Scheel (Idaho) - 25 for 27 saves, 1 assist.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2022
- Steelheads Defeat Grizz 6-2 - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Ride Franchise Record Six-Goal First Period To 7-4 Win Over Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Tie Their ECHL Record with Ninth Straight Win in 6-2 Victory at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals' Comeback Falls Short to Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Wichita Takes Game 1 Of Three Against The Americans - Allen Americans
- Ebbing, Parran and Hawkins Extend Point Streaks in 2-1 Loss to the Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Shut Out Mavericks In Wednesday Night Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Icemen Rally for Overtime Win; Sets New Club Record with Ten-Game Unbeaten Streak - Jacksonville Icemen
- Three Goal Third Helps 'Clones Rally Past K-Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Everblades Fall 2-1 in OT to Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Battle, Fall Late to Cyclones - Kalamazoo Wings
- Tyler Wall Shines in Stingrays' Shootout Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Pavlychev Scores Twice as Rabbits Storm Past Atlanta 5-1 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Earn Character Win in Reading - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Drops Afternoon Game in Maine 9-3 to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- Kenton Helgesen Placed on IR - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Eric Dop - Utah Grizzlies
- Eddie Matsushima Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Kenton Helgesen Placed on IR - Rapid City Rush
- Andrew Nielsen Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Mariners Drop Hats on Railers in Blowout Win - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Hosts Allen Tonight for Final Time in 2022 - Wichita Thunder
- Cam Johnson Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Game - Florida Everblades
- Jake Kupsky Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Seamus Malone Selected to ECHL All-Star Game - Indy Fuel
- Jarrod Gourley Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Michael Brodzinski Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, December 28, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Josh Maniscalco Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- Matt Marcinew Named 2023 ECHL All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Defenseman Luke Martin Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Guay Named to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Lincoln Griffin Heading to ECHL All-Star Classic - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mavericks Forward Jeremy Mckenna Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bear Hughes Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Watts Selected to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Max Newton Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- K-Wings' Nychuk Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans All-Star Representative Announced - Allen Americans
- Alex Ierullo Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Admirals, December 28 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Open Post-Christmas Schedule in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Blades Begin Final Week of 2022 in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Spoils the Party at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Preview: Royals Host Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.