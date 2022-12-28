Steelheads Defeat Grizz 6-2

West Valley City, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads defeated the Utah Grizzlies 6-2 in front of a great Wednesday night crowd of 6325 at Maverik Center.

Idaho's Jordan Kawaguchi scored the lone goal of the first period 10:56 in on the power play. Idaho led 1-0 after 1 frame.

Idaho scored 4 times in the second period. Ryan Dmowski lit the lamp 3:50 in on a pass from Kawaguchi. Jade Miller scored 9:19 in to make it a 3-0 game. Kawaguchi got his 2nd of the game and 14th of the year 12:38 in with a power play goal. Kawaguchi ended the night with 2 goals and 2 assists. Wade Murphy scored Idaho's 3rd power play tally of the night 16:02 in. Idaho was 3 for 4 on the power play. They led 5-0 after 2 periods.

The Grizzlies got on the board twice in a 13 second stretch. Cam Strong scored from the right wing 6:20 in. Jordan Martel scored his first in a Utah uniform 6:33 in. Idaho's Matt Register iced up the scoring 9:51 in with his 4th of the campaign. Register had 1 goal and 3 assists for Idaho, who has now won 9 games in a row. Their record goes to 23-3-0-1. Utah falls to 11-15.

Idaho's Adam Scheel saved 25 of 27 and had 1 assist in the win. His record goes to 9-1 on the year. Eric Dop made his Grizzlies debut in net and saved 33 of 39.

3 stars

1. Jordan Kawaguchi (Idaho) - 2 goals, 2 assists, +2, 2 shots.

2. Matt Register (Idaho) - 1 goal, 3 assists, +3, 5 shots.

3. Adam Scheel (Idaho) - 25 for 27 saves, 1 assist.

