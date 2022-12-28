Jake Kupsky Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster

December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) along with the ECHL announced today that Steelheads goaltender Jake Kupsky has been selected to the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic roster.

Kupsky, 27, is in his fourth professional season and has posted a 1.15 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage in seven games (6-1-0). Kupsky was named Warrior/ECHL goaltender of the month for November after posting a (5-1-0) record with two shutouts, a 1.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .948 during the month. The Waukesha, WI native signed an AHL contract with the Abbotsford Canucks on Dec. 3 and made his AHL debut on Dec. 17 making 23 saves on 26 shots in a 3-0 loss at Henderson.

The 6-foot-4, 200lb goaltender is (32-26-3) in 65 career ECHL appearances with Idaho, Greenville, and South Carolina with seven shutouts, a 2.42 goals-against average and save percentage of .914.

Prior to turning pro, Kupsky appeared in 59 career games at Union College where he went 23-22-5 with a 2.86 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.

The Norfolk Admirals will host the All-Star Classic on Monday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. (MT) at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network.

In partnership with the Premier Hockey Federation and Professional Women's Hockey Players Association, two members from each organization will participate in the All-Star Classic with one player being assigned to each of the four teams. Taking part in the All-Star festivities will be the PHF's Ann-Sophie Bettez of the Montreal Force and Sydney Brodt of the Minnesota Whitecaps and the PWHPA's Emily Brown and Sam Cogan. This marks the second consecutive All-Star event that PHF and PWHPA members will participate. Four players from the PWHPA also participated in the 2020 event in Wichita.

