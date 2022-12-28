Seamus Malone Selected to ECHL All-Star Game
December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Fuel forward, Seamus Malone has been chosen to represent the Fuel as part of the Western Conference All-Stars at the 2023 All-Star Game at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia on Monday, January 16, 2023.
The rosters for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.
Malone currently has 24 points in 25 games with the Fuel this season after signing an American Hockey League (AHL) contract with the Rockford IceHogs prior to the start of the season. This is Malone's third season with the Indy Fuel, tallying 53 points in 75 games prior to the 2022-23 campaign.
The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health andSentara Healthcare will take place on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. It will consist of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Norfolk Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team's score. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and will stream on FloHockey.
