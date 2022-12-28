Fuel Shut Out Mavericks In Wednesday Night Matchup
December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS- The Indy Fuel hosted the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night after a postponement last week gave them a ten-day break. Mitchell Weeks earned the shutout, his and the Fuel's first of the season, in the 2-0 victory.
Chad Yetman opened the scoring just over two minutes into the first period, extending his point streak to nine games after a two-game stint in the AHL where he played with the Cleveland Monsters.
Fuel newcomer Luc Brown took the first penalty of the game at 4:20 with a tripping call. Ten minutes later, Ryan Harrison took Kansas City's first penalty for slashing. He was quickly matched with a slashing penalty on Indy's Bryan Lemos, forcing a minute and a half of 4-on-4. Both of those penalties were killed off, as well as an additional slashing call the Mavericks received.
The first period ended with Indy up by one and outshooting the Mavericks 21-2, the most shots the Fuel have had in a period so far this season.
In the second period, the Mavericks ended up with a minute of 5-on-3 time but the Fuel were able to kill off the penalties successfully. Over halfway through the period, Alex Wideman forced a turnover in the neutral zone to give Lemos a breakaway opportunity and he put the Fuel up 2-0.
With less than a minute to go in the second period, both teams received two penalties after a fight broke out between Chris Cameron and a large portion of the Mavericks.
Those penalties carried over into the third period and ignited more heated exchanges between the teams, with each team being given three two-minute minors respectively. The Mavericks could not mount a comeback, giving Indy the 2-0 victory. This is the first shutout of the season for both the Indy Fuel and goaltender Mitchell Weeks.
The Indy Fuel host the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday, December 30 at 7 p.m. for Scooby-Doo and All You Can Eat Night in an attempt to claim their first win against their division rivals.
Indy Fuel's goalie Mitchell Weeks
Fuel Shut Out Mavericks In Wednesday Night Matchup
