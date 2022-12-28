Preview: Royals Host Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, host the Wheeling Nailers in the final home game of 2022 tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Tonight's game is the first of a three-game series between the Royals and Nailers. The final two games of the series will be played in Wheeling at Wesbanco Arena on Friday, December 30th at 7:10 p.m. and Saturday, December 31st at 6:10 p.m.

Today's game features a Wild Wednedays promotional game which includes ticket discounts on Green Zone tickets ($6.10) and buy one, get one tickets for college students.

Drink deals at the game include $1 beer at select locations around the concourse. Tickets to the game and a list of the full promotional game schedule is available at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading hoists a 16-7-1 record after falling in their previous game to Norfolk, 3-2, on Friday, December 23rd. Evan Barratt and Jacob Gaucher each scored in the Royals second loss in nine games this month. The Royals have won four of their last five games and scored the first goal in seven of their last eight games.

The Royals boast an all-time record of 111-85 against Wheeling and split the season series, 1-1. The Royals previously defeated the Nailers at Santander Arena on November 5th, 4-3.

The victory featured Nolan Maier's first professional career win and a multi-goal game for Max Newton. Newton's first of two goals was scored 94 seconds into regulation. He earned an assist on Trey Bradley's game winning goal scored in the second period. Bradley (1 g, 2 A) and Newton (2 G, 1 A) each had multi-point games in the series finale.

Reading stands in third place in the North Division with a divisional best .688 win percentage. The Royals have three games fewer played than Newfoundland and four games fewer played compared to Worcester. The Railers (18-9-1-0) and Growlers (18-8-1-0) sit atop the North Division and Eastern Conference standings. Both have dropped their last two games, while the Growlers have fell in their last three. Behind Reading, Maine (12-11-1-1) stands in fourth and Trois-Rivières (12-12-1-1) holds fifth place in the standings. Adirondack lands in sixth with a .304 win percentage while Norfolk ranks at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with five wins in 27 games played this season.

Wheeling improved to 12-13-1-0 after defeating Toledo in their previous game in overtime, 5-4. The Nailers enter tonight on a two-game point streak after falling in overtime to Cincinnati prior to their previous victory over the Walleye, 5-4. The Admirals hold a record of 4-5-1 over their last 10 games and have won two of their five games this season on the road. Forwards Sean Josling and Justin Addamo tie for the team lead in goals (10) while defenseman Josh Maniscalso leads in assists (17) and points (25).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the stand alone game against Norfolk:

Streaks:

Forward Jacob Gaucher is on a four-game point streak (4 G, 3 A)

Forward Evan Barratt is on a three-game point streak (2 G, 1 A)

Forward Charlie Gerard is on two-game point streak (2 G, 1 A)

Milestones:

Captain Garrett McFadden earned his 25th point in his ECHL career

Forward Charlie Gerard is skating in his 75th professional career game

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is tied for 13th in the league in points (26), is second among all rookies in goals (13) and ties for second in points among all rookies.

Defenseman Colin Felix is second among rookies in penalty minutes (63), tied for first in fighting majors (5).

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

Star Wars Night - Jan. 7 vs. Worcester

Join the Royals and your favorite characters from a galaxy far, far, away at Star Wars night!

Youth padawan training classes

Costume contest

Chewbacca impression contest

Specialty jersey debut

$2 off craft beers 6-7:00 PM

Wizards Night - Jan. 13 vs. Adirondack

Royals Players' house competition

Chase the snitch on the concourse

$2 off domestic drafts 6-7:00 PM

Butterbeer

Wizard-themed games

4 for $60 deal including 4 tickets, hot dogs, drinks, and thundersticks presented by Deibler Dental

Job fair

Flintstones Night - Jan. 14 vs. Adirondack

Yabba dabba doo! Join the Royals for Flintstones night, and bid on their game-worn specialty jerseys!

Double Tree post-game party

$2 off craft draft beers 3-4:00 PM

Yabba-Dabba-Doo voice contest

Flintstone costume contest

Rubble pudding eating contest

Four-Game Plan

Join the Reading Royals for FOUR of our biggest games of the year at home! Four-game plan ticket package includes tickets to the following specialty games:

Affiliation Night - January 28th @7:00 p.m.

Pink in the Rink - February 4th @7:00 p.m.

St. Hattrick's Day - March 18th @7:00 p.m.

Fandemonium - April 15th @7:00 p.m.

In addition to a ticket to each game, you will get a burger and soda per ticket, as well as a Royals hat. Contact the Royals front office for pricing details. Quantities are limited so reserve your seat now!

2022-23 Season Memberships

Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

