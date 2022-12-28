Ebbing, Parran and Hawkins Extend Point Streaks in 2-1 Loss to the Komets

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA - Tonight's 2-1 loss in Fort Wayne put an unfortunate end to Toledo's eight-game point streak.

With ten total games between the Walleye and neighboring Komets this season, it was Toledo's turn to cross state lines and visit Fort Wayne this evening. The teams have split the four contests they've already played, the most recent one being an overtime loss for Toledo on Sunday, December 11 at the Huntington Center.

The Walleye saw several significant scoring chances throughout the first half of the opening period. The first penalty call came almost 13 minutes in as Fort Wayne's Adam Brubacher received a hooking minor. No Walleye shots were recorded on the man advantage, but Toledo was able to take a late first period lead in the 18th minute. Brandon Hawkins got the puck to Tommy Parran as he made his way into the Komets zone. The defenseman was able to slot the puck to Thomas Ebbing at the back post for a quick finish. At the end of the first, Fort Wayne had the 8-7 advantage in shots.

The Komets opened the second period with five consecutive shots in under two minutes. They went on their first power play of the game as Brandon Hawkins received a tripping minor at the 4:08 mark. Fort Wayne capitalized on the man advantage with a Filip Engaras goal 32 seconds in. Stefano Giliati and Alex Peter picked up the assists. This ended up being the lone goal of the second period that saw another Fort Wayne domination in shots with a count of 20-9. The late cross-checking penalty given to Fort Wayne's Jacob Graves with 1:29 remaining in the second sent the Walleye into the final period on the power play.

Despite Toledo's man advantage to open the third, Fort Wayne secured the penalty kill and took the 2-1 lead just three minutes in thanks to a Shawn Boudrias goal. Oliver Cooper and Joshua Winquist were credited with the assists on the game-winner. The final penalties of the night were matching minors for Toledo's Mitchell Heard and Fort Wayne's Daniel Maggio for roughing at 15:01. The Komets registered four straight shots during the 4-on-4 period and held onto their one-goal lead to the end.

Walleye netminder Sebastian Cossa came close to his 40-save season high with 35 tonight. With the lone Toledo goal, Thomas Ebbing extended his three-game point streak. He has now picked up five points (2G, 3A) in his past four games. The assisters, Tommy Parran and Brandon Hawkins, also extended their current point streaks. Parran now has four points (2G, 2A) in his last four games while Hawkins has four points (1G, 3A) in his last three.

Up Next:

The Walleye will see the Komets once again on Friday evening at the Huntington Center. The game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

