Pavlychev Scores Twice as Rabbits Storm Past Atlanta 5-1
December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - Nikita Pavlychev's two-goals and Ryan Bednard's 27-save performance led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, as they won 5-1 over the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Greenville opened its final home game of 2022 with an opening goal just 5:55 into the game, as Anthony Beauchamp sped down the wing in a two-on-one situation and rifled the puck into the net for his third of the season. Later in the period, Nikita Pavlychev scored his team-leading 16th of the season, sweeping in a rebound for the the 2-0 lead at 15:53.
In the second, the Swamp Rabbits added another goal for a 3-0 lead, as Pavlychev slid his league-leading 17th goal of the season into the net, a power-play tally, at 7:32. Atlanta would slow the Rabbits' offensive onslaught, as Bode Wilde scored from the blue line at 8:10 to cut the score to 3-1. Greenville re-established its three-goal advantage at 15:55, as Ben Freeman drew a delayed penalty against the Gladiators and scored his second of the season with a turning shot from the high slot.
At 6:21 into the third period, Brannon McManus scored a power-play goal, his fourth of the season, after Alex Ierullo returned a pass to him in the low slot for the 5-1 lead.
Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard stopped 27 of 28 Atlanta shots and earned his third victory as a Swamp Rabbit.
With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 14-7-6-0 while the Gladiators fall to 16-9-2-0.
The Swamp Rabbits travel to Enmarket Arena on Friday, December 30, for a 7:30 p.m. meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
