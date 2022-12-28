Pavlychev Scores Twice as Rabbits Storm Past Atlanta 5-1

December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - Nikita Pavlychev's two-goals and Ryan Bednard's 27-save performance led the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, as they won 5-1 over the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville opened its final home game of 2022 with an opening goal just 5:55 into the game, as Anthony Beauchamp sped down the wing in a two-on-one situation and rifled the puck into the net for his third of the season. Later in the period, Nikita Pavlychev scored his team-leading 16th of the season, sweeping in a rebound for the the 2-0 lead at 15:53.

In the second, the Swamp Rabbits added another goal for a 3-0 lead, as Pavlychev slid his league-leading 17th goal of the season into the net, a power-play tally, at 7:32. Atlanta would slow the Rabbits' offensive onslaught, as Bode Wilde scored from the blue line at 8:10 to cut the score to 3-1. Greenville re-established its three-goal advantage at 15:55, as Ben Freeman drew a delayed penalty against the Gladiators and scored his second of the season with a turning shot from the high slot.

At 6:21 into the third period, Brannon McManus scored a power-play goal, his fourth of the season, after Alex Ierullo returned a pass to him in the low slot for the 5-1 lead.

Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard stopped 27 of 28 Atlanta shots and earned his third victory as a Swamp Rabbit.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 14-7-6-0 while the Gladiators fall to 16-9-2-0.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Enmarket Arena on Friday, December 30, for a 7:30 p.m. meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.