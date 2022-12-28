Three Goal Third Helps 'Clones Rally Past K-Wings

December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release









Cincinnati Cyclones' Lincoln Griffin battles Kalamazoo Wings' Evan Cormier

(Cincinnati Cyclones) Cincinnati Cyclones' Lincoln Griffin battles Kalamazoo Wings' Evan Cormier(Cincinnati Cyclones)

Cincinnati, OH- A crowd of 9,811 at Heritage Bank Center were entertained by yet another come-from-behind win for the Cyclones, who scored three unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Wings, 3-1.

The Cyclones remain in a tie for first place in the Central Division with a 16-4-3-2 record.

- After a scoreless first period, the Cyclones forced the pressure in period two, outshooting Kalamazoo, 14-7 in the middle period. Despite their chances, thee Wings managed to get the game's first goal. With 1:35 to play in the second, Tyler Irvine redirected Carson Focht's left wing shot to angle a puck past Beck Warm.

- Earlier in the second, Warm made a pair of spectacular saves, denying Mason McCarty on a two-on-one, then stopping the Wings forward again on his rebound chance. Evan Cormier robbed Matt Berry of a goal at the crease, sprawling out to stop a net-front chance for Berry on the right side.

- Cincinnati was finally rewarded for their efforts during the latter stages of the third, when Justin Vaive (11) tied the game with 5:52 left. Brayden Crowder kept a puck in the zone and took a shot from the right point that got redirected by Vaive to beat Cormier.

- Lincoln Griffin (12) scored 1:24 later in a fortuitous way to get the Cyclones on top, 2-1. Patrick Polino dumped a puck around the boards, but as Cormier went behind his net to retrieve it, the puck popped off the corner boards and landed in front of the net for Griffin to slam home the game-winning-goal. Louie Caporusso (10) tallied the final goal on an empty net with less than a second to play, giving the Cyclones a 3-1 victory.

- Warm made 16 saves to pick up the win, while Cormier stopped 30 shots for the Wings.

The Cyclones play their final road game of 2022 Friday night against Indy, before returning home to host Toledo on New Year's Eve.â¨

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.