Three Goal Third Helps 'Clones Rally Past K-Wings
December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- A crowd of 9,811 at Heritage Bank Center were entertained by yet another come-from-behind win for the Cyclones, who scored three unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Wings, 3-1.
The Cyclones remain in a tie for first place in the Central Division with a 16-4-3-2 record.
- After a scoreless first period, the Cyclones forced the pressure in period two, outshooting Kalamazoo, 14-7 in the middle period. Despite their chances, thee Wings managed to get the game's first goal. With 1:35 to play in the second, Tyler Irvine redirected Carson Focht's left wing shot to angle a puck past Beck Warm.
- Earlier in the second, Warm made a pair of spectacular saves, denying Mason McCarty on a two-on-one, then stopping the Wings forward again on his rebound chance. Evan Cormier robbed Matt Berry of a goal at the crease, sprawling out to stop a net-front chance for Berry on the right side.
- Cincinnati was finally rewarded for their efforts during the latter stages of the third, when Justin Vaive (11) tied the game with 5:52 left. Brayden Crowder kept a puck in the zone and took a shot from the right point that got redirected by Vaive to beat Cormier.
- Lincoln Griffin (12) scored 1:24 later in a fortuitous way to get the Cyclones on top, 2-1. Patrick Polino dumped a puck around the boards, but as Cormier went behind his net to retrieve it, the puck popped off the corner boards and landed in front of the net for Griffin to slam home the game-winning-goal. Louie Caporusso (10) tallied the final goal on an empty net with less than a second to play, giving the Cyclones a 3-1 victory.
- Warm made 16 saves to pick up the win, while Cormier stopped 30 shots for the Wings.
The Cyclones play their final road game of 2022 Friday night against Indy, before returning home to host Toledo on New Year's Eve.â¨
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
Images from this story
|
Cincinnati Cyclones' Lincoln Griffin battles Kalamazoo Wings' Evan Cormier
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2022
- Steelheads Defeat Grizz 6-2 - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Ride Franchise Record Six-Goal First Period To 7-4 Win Over Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Tie Their ECHL Record with Ninth Straight Win in 6-2 Victory at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals' Comeback Falls Short to Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Wichita Takes Game 1 Of Three Against The Americans - Allen Americans
- Ebbing, Parran and Hawkins Extend Point Streaks in 2-1 Loss to the Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Shut Out Mavericks In Wednesday Night Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Icemen Rally for Overtime Win; Sets New Club Record with Ten-Game Unbeaten Streak - Jacksonville Icemen
- Three Goal Third Helps 'Clones Rally Past K-Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Everblades Fall 2-1 in OT to Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Battle, Fall Late to Cyclones - Kalamazoo Wings
- Tyler Wall Shines in Stingrays' Shootout Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Pavlychev Scores Twice as Rabbits Storm Past Atlanta 5-1 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Earn Character Win in Reading - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Drops Afternoon Game in Maine 9-3 to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- Kenton Helgesen Placed on IR - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Eric Dop - Utah Grizzlies
- Eddie Matsushima Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Kenton Helgesen Placed on IR - Rapid City Rush
- Andrew Nielsen Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Mariners Drop Hats on Railers in Blowout Win - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Hosts Allen Tonight for Final Time in 2022 - Wichita Thunder
- Cam Johnson Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Game - Florida Everblades
- Jake Kupsky Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Seamus Malone Selected to ECHL All-Star Game - Indy Fuel
- Jarrod Gourley Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Michael Brodzinski Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, December 28, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Josh Maniscalco Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- Matt Marcinew Named 2023 ECHL All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Defenseman Luke Martin Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Guay Named to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Lincoln Griffin Heading to ECHL All-Star Classic - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mavericks Forward Jeremy Mckenna Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bear Hughes Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Watts Selected to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Max Newton Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- K-Wings' Nychuk Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans All-Star Representative Announced - Allen Americans
- Alex Ierullo Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Admirals, December 28 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Open Post-Christmas Schedule in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Blades Begin Final Week of 2022 in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Spoils the Party at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Preview: Royals Host Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.