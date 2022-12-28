K-Wings Battle, Fall Late to Cyclones

December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







CINCINNATI, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-12-2-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, held one of the ECHL's best offenses off the board until the 14:08 mark of the third, but the Cincinnati Cyclones (16-4-3-2) surged late to win Wednesday at Heritage Bank Center, 3-1.

Offense was hard to come by nearly the entire game, and the K-Wings got on the board first with Tyler Irvine (2) scoring at the 18:25 mark of the second period. On the play, Irvine posted up in front of the Cincinnati net and tipped the initial shot by Carson Focht (5) top-shelf to give Kalamazoo the 1-0 advantage. Max Humitz (9) earned his fourth point in the last three games with the secondary assist.

At the 14:08 mark of the third period, Cincinnati finally tied the game 1-1 on a deflected shot, and 1:24 later Cincinnati tied it on a hometown bounce with the net vacated. Evan Cormier (5-9-1-0) went to play the puck behind the net on a simple dump-in, but the puck took an unfortunate bounce off the left corner boards straight to the goalmouth. An empty-net goal in the game's final second capped off the scoring.

Kalamazoo's penalty kill went 3-3 on the evening, and Cormier made 30 saves on 32 shots faced to anchor the defensive performance.

The K-Wings head home for a pair of games versus the Newfoundland Growlers (18-8-1-0) for the first-ever meeting between the two teams. The first of the two games is 'Star Wars Night' on Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.