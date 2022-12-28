K-Wings Battle, Fall Late to Cyclones
December 28, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-12-2-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, held one of the ECHL's best offenses off the board until the 14:08 mark of the third, but the Cincinnati Cyclones (16-4-3-2) surged late to win Wednesday at Heritage Bank Center, 3-1.
Offense was hard to come by nearly the entire game, and the K-Wings got on the board first with Tyler Irvine (2) scoring at the 18:25 mark of the second period. On the play, Irvine posted up in front of the Cincinnati net and tipped the initial shot by Carson Focht (5) top-shelf to give Kalamazoo the 1-0 advantage. Max Humitz (9) earned his fourth point in the last three games with the secondary assist.
At the 14:08 mark of the third period, Cincinnati finally tied the game 1-1 on a deflected shot, and 1:24 later Cincinnati tied it on a hometown bounce with the net vacated. Evan Cormier (5-9-1-0) went to play the puck behind the net on a simple dump-in, but the puck took an unfortunate bounce off the left corner boards straight to the goalmouth. An empty-net goal in the game's final second capped off the scoring.
Kalamazoo's penalty kill went 3-3 on the evening, and Cormier made 30 saves on 32 shots faced to anchor the defensive performance.
The K-Wings head home for a pair of games versus the Newfoundland Growlers (18-8-1-0) for the first-ever meeting between the two teams. The first of the two games is 'Star Wars Night' on Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2022
- Steelheads Defeat Grizz 6-2 - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Ride Franchise Record Six-Goal First Period To 7-4 Win Over Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Tie Their ECHL Record with Ninth Straight Win in 6-2 Victory at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals' Comeback Falls Short to Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Wichita Takes Game 1 Of Three Against The Americans - Allen Americans
- Ebbing, Parran and Hawkins Extend Point Streaks in 2-1 Loss to the Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Fuel Shut Out Mavericks In Wednesday Night Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Icemen Rally for Overtime Win; Sets New Club Record with Ten-Game Unbeaten Streak - Jacksonville Icemen
- Three Goal Third Helps 'Clones Rally Past K-Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Everblades Fall 2-1 in OT to Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Battle, Fall Late to Cyclones - Kalamazoo Wings
- Tyler Wall Shines in Stingrays' Shootout Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Pavlychev Scores Twice as Rabbits Storm Past Atlanta 5-1 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Earn Character Win in Reading - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Drops Afternoon Game in Maine 9-3 to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- Kenton Helgesen Placed on IR - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Eric Dop - Utah Grizzlies
- Eddie Matsushima Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Kenton Helgesen Placed on IR - Rapid City Rush
- Andrew Nielsen Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Utah Grizzlies
- Mariners Drop Hats on Railers in Blowout Win - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Hosts Allen Tonight for Final Time in 2022 - Wichita Thunder
- Cam Johnson Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Game - Florida Everblades
- Jake Kupsky Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Seamus Malone Selected to ECHL All-Star Game - Indy Fuel
- Jarrod Gourley Selected to ECHL All-Star Classic - Adirondack Thunder
- Michael Brodzinski Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, December 28, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Josh Maniscalco Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Wheeling Nailers
- Matt Marcinew Named 2023 ECHL All-Star - Rapid City Rush
- Icemen Defenseman Luke Martin Named to ECHL All-Star Team - Jacksonville Icemen
- Guay Named to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Lincoln Griffin Heading to ECHL All-Star Classic - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mavericks Forward Jeremy Mckenna Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- Bear Hughes Named to ECHL All-Star Classic - South Carolina Stingrays
- Watts Selected to Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Max Newton Selected to 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic - Reading Royals
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- K-Wings' Nychuk Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans All-Star Representative Announced - Allen Americans
- Alex Ierullo Named to 2023 ECHL All-Star Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rosters Set for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Admirals, December 28 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Open Post-Christmas Schedule in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Blades Begin Final Week of 2022 in Jacksonville - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Gladiators (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Spoils the Party at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Preview: Royals Host Nailers in Final Home Game of 2022 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Battle, Fall Late to Cyclones
- K-Wings' Nychuk Selected to 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Split Pair Last Week - Ready for Road, Star Wars & NYE Home Affairs
- K-Wings Fall to Komets, Wish All a Happy Holiday Season
- K-Wings Explode for 3 in Third, Stun Cyclones in OT