Wade Megan Assigned to Griffins
January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday assigned center Wade Megan to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
The 28-year-old has split his first season with the Red Wings organization between Detroit and Grand Rapids. Appearing in 11 games with Detroit over two stints, he has notched one assist, two penalty minutes and 16 shots while averaging 7:52 of ice time. In 14 contests with Grand Rapids, Megan sports seven points (3-4-7), a plus-two rating and 14 PIM.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound center became the 172nd Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his Red Wings debut on Nov. 1 vs. New Jersey.
Originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round, 138th overall, of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Megan produced his first NHL goal in his debut with the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 22, 2016, at Tampa Bay. He's totaled 15 career NHL games between the Blues (2016-18) and Red Wings and picked up two points (1-1-2).
Now in his sixth full pro season, Megan shows 160 points (81-79-160), a plus-30 rating and 238 PIM in 340 career AHL regular season games between San Antonio (2012-15), Portland (2015-16), Chicago (2016-18) and Grand Rapids. He was named to the AHL First All-Star Team and won the Willie Marshall Award after leading the league with 33 goals during his first season with Chicago in 2016-17. Skating in the Calder Cup Playoffs in each of the last four seasons, Megan has recorded three points (2-1-3) and 16 PIM in 16 games.
The Griffins are on a five-game point streak and begin the new year with road games at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday at 7:05 p.m. and Hershey on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Griffins are on a five-game point streak and begin the new year with road games at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday at 7:05 p.m. and Hershey on Saturday at 7 p.m.
