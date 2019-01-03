Blandisi's Late Goal Gives Gulls Win over Bakersfield

January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





Joseph Blandisi scored the game-winning goal with 1:10 left in regulation as the Gulls began their 2019 calendar schedule with a 2-1 win over the Bakersfield Condors at Rabobank Arena. The victory marks a season-high four-game win streak and extends San Diego's standings point streak to nine games (7-0-0-2), also a season high. The Gulls have also won three straight road contests and earned points in five straight road games (3-0-0-2).

San Diego's nine-game point streak is the third longest such streak in franchise history, the longest since the club went 11 straight games without a regulation loss from Feb. 19-Mar. 16, 2016 (9-0-1-1). With a 15-11-1-3 record through 30 games, it marks the second-best start in club history, one point shy of the 17-12-0-1 record (35 points) through 30 contests in 2015-16.

Kevin Boyle tied a career high with his sixth straight win and 11th victory of the season (11-5-0). Boyle stopped 33-of-34 shots and has posted a 1.97 goals-against average (GAA) and .930 save percentage (SV%) during his six-game win streak that matches his six consecutive victories from Jan. 27-Feb. 17, 2018. In three games versus Bakersfield this season, Boyle is a perfect 3-0 with a 1.67 GAA and .955 SV%.

Blandisi's game-winning goal marked his sixth goal of the season and second game winner. He has also scored 5-5=10 points in his last nine games, including three points his last two games (1-2=3).

Matt Berry opened the scoring 3:17 into the first period, and added an assist on Blandisi's goal for his second career multi-point game. Berry has 2-7=9 points in 10 games this season.

Adam Cracknell earned an assist on the Berry goal, his second point since joining San Diego. Luke Schenn recorded his ninth point of the season with an assist on the game-winning goal.

San Diego will host their first game of 2019 on Friday, Jan. 4 versus the San Jose Barracuda at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Joseph Blandisi

On his goal

It wasn't pretty, we had a lot of good net-front presence. We got a puck through from the point and I was lucky enough to put it on net and it went in. You have to credit our goaltender tonight. It wasn't our best effort as players, but some nights your goalie bails you out and you get your two points.

On creating more chances

We have to find ways to find our legs some nights and we weren't quite able to do it until the end. I thought we had a better third period. It still wasn't our game, but our ability to win games here as of late has been pretty good, so we are proud of that for sure.

On Kevin Boyle

He came in ready to play at the beginning of the year, you could see it from day one. He has been strong the whole way. Knowing that we have him back there, it definitely makes it easier to play up front.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

We weren't great for two periods, and good on our guy son the room and they got it together for the third. It's great that our standards have changed. We're up 1-0 after the first period and we were fairly upset with how we were playing. I think that just shows you part of the process of going through the season.

On the message between periods

I think sometimes when you play a team this many times, the things that make you successful, sometimes you become bored with it, sometimes you even resent it. Like, 'let's do something else, let's change it up, let's keep it fresh.' We don't want to keep it fresh, we want to go with what works. We had decided that we were going to do something else. We reminded each other in between the first and second that that's not part of our game plan and we're going to go with what works. After the second period, that's all of the guys in our room. Our leadership group, our players in the room, that was their discussion and they came out very well in the third period.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.