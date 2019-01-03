IceHogs Recall Defensemen Manning, McArdle

ROCKFORD, Ill - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have recalled defensemen Neil Manning and Josh McArdle from their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.

Manning, 27, has spent the majority of the season with the Fuel, logging 17 points (2g, 15a) in 29 ECHL contests. He leads all Indy blueliners in scoring, and both his 15 assists and +10 plus/minus rating are third on the team. The defenseman has posted two point streaks of four or more games this year, including a season-best streak in which he notched two goals and four assists over a six-game stretch.

The Nanaimo, British Columbia native has also skated in two AHL games with the IceHogs in 2018-19. Manning made his AHL debut on Nov. 4 at Iowa and fired a shot on goal in his home debut on Nov. 7 against the Wild.

McArdle, 24, is in his first full professional season and has tallied one goal and three assists over 26 games with the Fuel. He scored his first pro goal on Nov. 10 vs. Cincinnati and recorded an assist with a season-high four shots on goal just two games ago with Indy on Dec. 29 vs. Brampton.

The Roscoe, Illinois native returns to Rockford where he has combined for four penalty minutes and two shots on goal over three AHL games. McArdle debuted alongside Manning on Nov. 4 at Iowa and last skated with the IceHogs on Dec. 14 at Grand Rapids.

