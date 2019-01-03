Rempal, Walker Selected to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic

ONTARIO, CA - The American Hockey League announced today that forward Sheldon Rempal and defenseman Sean Walker have been selected to represent the Ontario Reign at the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield.

The 23-year-old Rempal (born August 7, 1995) is a 5-10, 165-pound native of Calgary, Alberta who leads all Ontario skaters with 24 points (8-16-24) from 22 games played this season. Rempal is tied for fifth in the AHL in rookie scoring and his 1.09 points-per-game average ranks third amongst first-year players with at least 20 games played. Rempal has also appeared in seven NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings, including his NHL debut on October 16.

The 24-year-old Walker (born November 13, 1994) is a 5-11, 196-pound native of Keswick, Ontario who has collected 17 points (6-11-17) and a plus-six rating from 20 AHL games this season. At 0.85 points-per-game, Walker ranks fourth in that category amongst AHL defensemen that have appeared in at least 20 games. Walker has also recorded three points (1-2-3) from 14 NHL games with Los Angeles, including his first career NHL goal on December 31 against the Colorado Avalanche. Walker is currently on recall with the Kings.

The 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield is scheduled to take place later this month on January 27 and 28 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. The AHL All-Star Skills Competition will be held on Sunday, January 27, followed by the 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge taking place the next evening. The All-Star Challenge consists of a round-robin, 3-on-3 tournament pitting the four AHL divisions against one another.

The Ontario Reign will host the 2020 edition of the AHL All-Star Classic on January 26 and 27, 2020 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Visit http://www.ontarioreign.com/allstar for more information on the event.

