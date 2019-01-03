San Diego Gulls Acquire Jared Thomas from San Antonio

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has acquired left wing Jared Thomas from the San Antonio Rampage in exchange for future considerations.

Thomas, 24 (2/21/94), has gone scoreless in four games with San Antonio this season. The 6-1, 200-pound forward has gone scoreless in five career AHL games with the Rampage after making his professional debut last season. A native of Hermantown, Minn., Thomas has scored 8-12=20 points with a +10 rating and 10 penalty minutes (PIM) in 19 games this season with the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Thomas spent four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC), collecting 21-39=60 points with a +11 rating and 70 PIM in 163 NCAA games. He helped the Bulldogs to the 2018 NCAA National Championship.

