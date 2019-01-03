Blackwood, Quenneville Selected to AHL All-Star Classic

BINGHAMTON - The American Hockey League announced today that forward John Quenneville and goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood were selected to the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held January 27-28 in Springfield, MA.

Quenneville, 22, has nine goals and 10 assists in 19 games with the Binghamton Devils this season. The Edmonton, AB native is in his third professional season with the New Jersey Devils organization after being drafted in the first round, 30th overall, in 2014. In 120 regular-season AHL games, Quenneville has 37 goals and 62 assists for 99 points, including four playoff points in four games. Quenneville was selected as an AHL All-Star during his first professional season in 2016-17. Quenneville has one goal and three assists in 29 National Hockey League games, all with New Jersey.

Blackwood, 22, is having a breakout season in the Devils' organization. In 15 games with Binghamton, Blackwood has six wins, a 2.69 goals-against average, and a 0.911 save percentage. The second-round draft pick in 2015 has played in 83 regular-season AHL games and recently made his NHL debut with the New Jersey Devils. In his first seven games, Blackwood recorded back-to-back shutouts, a 1.91 goals-against average, and a 0.945 save percentage.

"It's a great tribute to Mackenzie and John, as well as the Devils organization," said first-year head coach, Mark Dennehy. "Both players played well while they were in Binghamton , which is why they are currently in the NHL."

