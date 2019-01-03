Anaheim Ducks Trade Jared Coreau to St. Louis

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has traded goaltender Jared Coreau to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations.

Coreau, 27 (11/5/91), appeared in 21 career NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings from 2016-18, posting a 5-9-4 record and two shutouts. The 6-5, 214-pound goaltender went 3-6-3 record in 13 games for San Diego of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season.

Signed as a free agent on July 2, 2018, Coreau owns an 88-54-14 record with a 2.52 GAA and .916 SV% in 161 career AHL games. He helped lead Grand Rapids (AHL) to a Calder Cup Championship in 2017 after going 15-4 with a 2.84 GAA and .909 SV% in 19 playoff games.

