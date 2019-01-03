Dallas Stars Recall Erik Condra, Reassign Tony Calderone

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled right wing Erik Condra from the Texas Stars. In a separate transaction, the Stars have reassigned center Tony Calderone from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads, to Texas.

Condra, 32, ranks sixth in the AHL and leads Texas with 35 points (14-21=35) in 32 games with Texas this season. The winger is tied for eighth in the AHL and shares first on Texas with 21 assists, while he ranks second on the team with 14 goals and five power play goals. Condra has also recorded 98 points (39-59=98) in 366 regular-season NHL games with Ottawa and Tampa Bay.

The 6-foot, 185-pound native of Trenton, Mich. was originally selected by Ottawa in the seventh round (211th overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft and was signed by Dallas as a free agent on July 1, 2018.

Calderone, 24, is skating in his rookie season and scored one goal in six games with the Stars to start the season. The 6-foot Trenton, Michigan native has played 18 games for the Steelheads, earning 14 points (6-8=14). After missing three games, the center has notched nine points (5-4=9) in the last five contests.

The University of Michigan alum recorded 92 points (54-38') in 134 NCAA games and a career best 45 points (25-20=45) as a senior before turning pro.

