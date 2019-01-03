Campbell, Delia Named to AHL All-Star Team

January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League today announced that defensemen Andrew Campbell and goaltender Collin Delia have been selected as the Rockford IceHogs' representatives for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts. The All-Star selections are the first for each of the two players during their respective professional career.

Campbell, 30, was also named the Western Conference's playing captain for the All-Star game. The blueliner has served as an alternate captain for the IceHogs during his first season in Rockford while logging a goal, 16 penalty minutes and 23 shots on goal in 30 games this season. He scored his first goal for the Hogs on Oct. 28 vs. Manitoba.

The veteran blueliner is currently on pace this season to become just the 74th player in the AHL's 82-year history to skate in 700 career AHL games. He enters Thursday having skated in 685 AHL games during his 11-year professional career with Manchester, Portland, Toronto, Tucson and Rockford. Campbell has served as captain or alternate captain for each of his five teams during his AHL tenure, including wearing the "C" with Manchester (2013-14), Toronto (2015-17) and Tucson (2017-18).

Overall, the Caledonia, Ontario native has combined for 142 points (34g, 108a) and 584 penalty minutes in his 685 career AHL games. He is currently 29th among AHL defensemen and 78th among all AHL skaters in all-time games played in league history.

Delia, 24, began the 2018-19 campaign with the IceHogs and compiled a 7-5-4 record with a 2.34 GAA and .933 save percentage over 17 AHL appearances. The netminder limited opponents to two or fewer goals in 11 of his 19 games, and made 30+ saves in 11 of his 19 contest as well. Delia was then recalled by the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 17, and at the time of his promotion, ranked among the top five of AHL goaltenders in save percentage (1st), saves (2nd, 540) and GAA (3rd).

The Rancho Cucamonga, California native originally made his professional debut last season and skated in each of the three levels of the Blackhawks system during the 2017-18 campaign. After beginning the year with the ECHL's Indy Fuel, Delia led Rockford in wins with a 17-7-4 record through his team high-tying 28 appearances. He concluded the campaign having also made his NHL debut with Chicago, where he earned the victory with 27 saves on March 29 vs. Winnipeg.

Overall, Delia has combined to post a 24-12-8 record with a 2.58 GAA and .914 save percentage in 45 career AHL games with Rockford over the last two seasons. He is also 4-1-0 with a 2.51 GAA and .933 save percentage in five career NHL games with the Blackhawks entering Thursday.

The 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield is set for Jan.27-28 at the MassMutual Center. This year's Skills Competition will be held on Sunday, Jan. 27, and the All-Star Challenge is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 28.

The AHL All-Star Classic features a 3-on-3 tournament with each of the league's four divisions - Atlantic, North, Central and Pacific - represented. Rosters for the four All-Star teams will be comprised of 10 skaters and two goaltenders, and each of the 30 AHL teams will be represented by at least one All-Star player.

The teams will participate in a round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes, played entirely at 3-on-3. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.

Last year, defenseman Carl Dahlstrom shared the team lead in scoring with three assists for the Central Division, while forward Matthew Highmore finished with the second-best time during the Fastest Skater Competition (13.9 seconds).

NEXT HOME GAME: Jan. 6 vs. Iowa Wild | 4 p.m.

The IceHogs take on the Iowa Wild this Sunday at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a free pack of 2018-19 IceHogs player cards, thanks to Gizmo Sports Cards. The game will also feature a postgame skate with the team.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.