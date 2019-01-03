Belleville Senators Support Mental Health During Bell Let's Talk Game Night

The Belleville Senators will host a special Bell Let's Talk game night on Saturday, Jan. 5, when the team welcomes the Binghamton Devils to CAA Arena. In partnership with Bell Let's Talk, the Senators will be raising awareness about mental health and helping to end the stigma around mental illness.

The team will engage in open discussion about mental health, encouraging mindfulness and promoting simple ways to join the conversation about mental health, and representatives from Bell and the John Howard Society of Belleville, a 2018 Bell Let's Talk Community Fund grant recipient, will start the game with a special puck drop. The grant will be presented to the John Howard Society during the game.

The first 2,000 fans attending Saturday's game will receive a Bell Let's Talk toque and everyone will have a chance to win special prizes from Bell throughout the game. Personal stories of people living with mental illness will be featured during the game culminating in a 'Moment of Mental Health' when everyone is invited to stand together and offer their support by holding their Bell Let's Talk thought bubbles.

Following the game, Belleville Senators players will show their support by joining the conversation about mental health on social media. Through personal messages, the Senators will share their own stories and offer ideas about how to fight the stigma of mental illness. The evening's activities will be part of the conversation about mental health leading up to Bell Let's Talk Day.

"Mental health is an important issue for our team," said Rob Mullowney, Chief Operating Officer of the Belleville Senators. "We are very proud to support Bell Let's Talk and do our part to help fight the stigma around mental illness."

Bell Let's Talk Day is January 30

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day on January 30, and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives. On Bell Let's Talk Day, Bell will donate 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of the following interactions, at no extra cost to participants:

Text messages and calls: Every text message sent and every long distance or mobile call made by Bell customers

Twitter: Every tweet using the hashtag #BellLetsTalk and every view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video at Twitter.com_BellLetsTalk

Facebook: Every view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk and use of the Bell Let's Talk frame

Instagram: Every view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video at Instagram.com/Bell_LetsTalk

Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let's Talk filter and view of the video To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Tickets for the game are available at the Senators box office or. Join us as we shine a spotlight on mental health and work to help individuals receive the support they need.

