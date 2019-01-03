Wolves Acquire McGinn, Lose Oligny

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday they have acquired left wing Tye McGinn from the AHL's Manitoba Moose in exchange for future considerations. In addition, Wolves defenseman Jimmy Oligny has been recalled from loan by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and traded to the Winnipeg Jets for future considerations.

McGinn, a 28-year-old Fergus, Ontario, native, has produced two goals and four assists in 26 games this season for Manitoba. Drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fourth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, McGinn has appeared in 89 NHL games and produced 9 goals and 8 assists spread across four seasons with the Flyers, San Jose Sharks, Arizona Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning.

In AHL play, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has stacked up 88 goals and 83 assists in 337 regular-season games. Along the way, he helped the Syracuse Crunch reach the 2017 Calder Cup Final as he posted 5 goals and 11 assists in 22 postseason games.

Oligny, a 25-year-old native of St-Michel, Quebec, recorded one assist and 28 penalty minutes in 16 games for the Wolves this season. He's in his fifth full AHL season after spending the last four years with the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Wolves return to action at 7 p.m. Friday when they host the San Antonio Rampage at Allstate Arena. To find the best ticket deals, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

