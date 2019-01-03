American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Garrett Wilson has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Binghamton on Dec. 31.

Wilson was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 21.1 after being assessed a match penalty. He will miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games Friday (Jan. 4) vs. Grand Rapids and Saturday (Jan. 5) vs. Milwaukee.

