American Hockey League Announces Suspension
January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Garrett Wilson has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Binghamton on Dec. 31.
Wilson was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 21.1 after being assessed a match penalty. He will miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games Friday (Jan. 4) vs. Grand Rapids and Saturday (Jan. 5) vs. Milwaukee.
