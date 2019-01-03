John Gilmour Headed Back to AHL All-Star Classic
January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack defenseman John Gilmour was named to the Atlantic Division AHL All-Star Classic roster for a second straight year, the American Hockey League announced today.
Gilmour, a third-year pro out of Providence College, has scored a pro career-high nine goals this season, and has added 14 assists for 23 points, in 34 games. He leads Wolf Pack defensemen in points and goals, is tied for the team lead among blueliners in assists, and is tied for second overall on the team in points and assists. Gilmour is also tied for fourth among league defensemen in goals and tied for sixth in points.
Gilmour also represented the Wolf Pack on the Atlantic Division squad in the 2018 All-Star Classic and won the CCM Fastest Skater Event in the AHL Skills Competition, with a lap time of 13.663 seconds, the fourth-fastest ever clocked in the history of the event.
Gilmour has skated in 154 career AHL games, amassing 21 goals and 53 assists for 74 points. He also logged 28 NHL games with the parent New York Rangers last season, contributing two goals and three assists for five points. A seventh-round draft pick (198th overall) by the Calgary Flames in 2013, Gilmour was signed as a free agent by the Rangers August 18, 2016.
The Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield will be held January 27-28 in Springfield, MA. The 2019 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on January 27 (7:00 PM ET) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.
In the 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge on January 28 (7:00 PM ET), teams from each of the AHL's four divisions will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.
The Wolf Pack's next action is this Friday night, January 4 at the XL Center, a 7:15 PM faceoff vs. the Springfield Thunderbirds. All Wolf Pack Friday night home games feature $1 hot dogs, and $2 beers and fountain sodas, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest.
Tickets for all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.
Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2018-19 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.
