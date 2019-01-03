Oligny Reassigned, McGinn Traded to Chicago

Winnipeg, January 3, 2018 - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the Winnipeg Jets have reassigned defenceman Jimmy Oligny (OH-lin-ee) to Manitoba. The Moose also announced the team has traded forward Tye McGinn to the Chicago Wolves in exchange for future considerations.

Oligny, 25, had one assist in 16 games with the Chicago Wolves on the campaign. The St. Michel, Que. product has suited up for 275 AHL games in his career, mostly with the Milwaukee Admirals, recording 44 points (7G, 37A) and 447 penalty minutes. Oligny was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Nashville Predators in 2014.

McGinn, 28, had six points (2G, 4A) in 26 games with the Moose this season. The veteran forward has 337 AHL games to his credit, posting 171 points (88G, 83A) with the Moose, Tucson, Syracuse and Adirondack. McGinn has also appeared in 89 NHL contests, recording 17 points (9G, 8A) with Tampa Bay, Arizona, San Jose and Philadelphia.

The Moose face off against the Texas Stars Friday and Saturday in a pair of 7 p.m. matchups. Tune in to the games on moosehockey.com/listenlive, the Moose App and AHLTV beginning at 6:45 p.m.

Jimmy Oligny

Defence

Born Apr 30 1993 -- St. Michel, Que.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 214 -- Shoots L

Tye McGinn

Left Wing

Born July 29, 1990 -- Fergus, Ont

Height 6.02 -- Weight 205 -- Shoots L

