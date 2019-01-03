Dallas Stars Reassign Right Wing Denis Gurianov

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned right wing Denis Gurianov to the Texas Stars.

Gurianov, 21, has recorded three points (1-2=3) and averaged 11:29 of ice time in 11 NHL games with Dallas this season. The winger has also appeared in 23 AHL contests with Texas so far in 2018-19, logging 28 points (9-19=28). Gurianov ranks third on the team with 19 assists and is tied for third with 28 points.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound native of Togliatti, Russia was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (12th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and return home in 2019 for five straight home games beginning with the Manitoba Moose on Friday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 p.m.

