Condors Drop 2-1 Decision to San Diego
January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (16-12-1-1; 34pts) were tied late, but a goal from C Joe Blandisi with 70 seconds left gave the San Diego Gulls (15-11-1-3; 34pts) a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night at Rabobank Arena. RW David Gust scored the lone goal for the Condors as LW Tyler Benson earned an assist to take over the team scoring lead.
FIRST PERIOD
GULLS GOAL: RW Matt Berry (2nd) wrist shot off a face-off; Assist: Cracknell; Time of goal: 3:17; SD leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK - 17 , SD - 7 SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW David Gust (5th) on a power play rebound; Assists: Benson, Day; Time of goal: 15:05; Game tied, 1-1
SHOTS: BAK- 10, SD - 9 THIRD PERIOD
GULLS GOAL: C Joe Blandisi (6th) from the high slot; Assists: Berry, Schenn; Time of goal: 18:50; SD leads, 2-1
SHOTS: BAK- 7, SD - 11 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Blandisi (SD) 2. Gust (BAK) 3. Berry (SD)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/5 ; SD - 0/1
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 34 ; SD - 25
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (4-3-0; 25/24); SD - Boyle (11-5-0; 34/33)
RW Tyler Benson picked up his 18th assist; he is one of the Condors AHL single season rookie high of 19 set by Joey LaLeggia in 2015-16
The Condors are now 5-2-1-1 in their last nine games
Bakersfield continues a three-game homestand on Friday at 7 p.m. against Colorado with the ZOOperstars! in town
Scratches: Wilson, McFarland, Vesey, Montoya
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2019
- Offensive Struggles Continue as Ads Edge Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Rocket Special Teams Shine in 4-2 Victory over Senators - Laval Rocket
- Blandisi's Late Goal Gives Gulls Win over Bakersfield - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Drop 2-1 Decision to San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Franchise Records Matched in Win over Moose - San Antonio Rampage
- Amerks Score Late, Top Sound Tigers in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Extends Win Streak to Four Games with 3-1 Victory against Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Moose Stumble at San Antonio - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.