Condors Drop 2-1 Decision to San Diego

January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (16-12-1-1; 34pts) were tied late, but a goal from C Joe Blandisi with 70 seconds left gave the San Diego Gulls (15-11-1-3; 34pts) a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night at Rabobank Arena. RW David Gust scored the lone goal for the Condors as LW Tyler Benson earned an assist to take over the team scoring lead.

FIRST PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: RW Matt Berry (2nd) wrist shot off a face-off; Assist: Cracknell; Time of goal: 3:17; SD leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK - 17 , SD - 7 SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW David Gust (5th) on a power play rebound; Assists: Benson, Day; Time of goal: 15:05; Game tied, 1-1

SHOTS: BAK- 10, SD - 9 THIRD PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: C Joe Blandisi (6th) from the high slot; Assists: Berry, Schenn; Time of goal: 18:50; SD leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK- 7, SD - 11 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Blandisi (SD) 2. Gust (BAK) 3. Berry (SD)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/5 ; SD - 0/1

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 34 ; SD - 25

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (4-3-0; 25/24); SD - Boyle (11-5-0; 34/33)

RW Tyler Benson picked up his 18th assist; he is one of the Condors AHL single season rookie high of 19 set by Joey LaLeggia in 2015-16

The Condors are now 5-2-1-1 in their last nine games

Bakersfield continues a three-game homestand on Friday at 7 p.m. against Colorado with the ZOOperstars! in town

Scratches: Wilson, McFarland, Vesey, Montoya

