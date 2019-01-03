Monsters Recall Defenseman Justin Wade from ECHL's Florida Everblades
January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday that the team recalled defenseman Justin Wade from his loan to the ECHL's Florida Everblades. A 6'2", 255 lb. right-handed native of Aurora, IL, Wade, 24, supplied 0-1-1 with ten penalty minutes and a -3 rating in seven appearances for the Monsters this year and added 0-2-2 with six penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 11 ECHL appearances for Florida.
In four NCAA seasons with the University of Notre Dame from 2013-18, Wade contributed 2-15-17 with 114 penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 117 appearances and added 5-13-18 with 208 penalty inutes and a +11 rating in 152 USHL appearances for the Fargo Force and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders spanning three seasons from 2010-13.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday home clash vs. the Utica Comets with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 1:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
