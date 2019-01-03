Monsters Recall Defenseman Justin Wade from ECHL's Florida Everblades

January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday that the team recalled defenseman Justin Wade from his loan to the ECHL's Florida Everblades. A 6'2", 255 lb. right-handed native of Aurora, IL, Wade, 24, supplied 0-1-1 with ten penalty minutes and a -3 rating in seven appearances for the Monsters this year and added 0-2-2 with six penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 11 ECHL appearances for Florida.

In four NCAA seasons with the University of Notre Dame from 2013-18, Wade contributed 2-15-17 with 114 penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 117 appearances and added 5-13-18 with 208 penalty inutes and a +11 rating in 152 USHL appearances for the Fargo Force and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders spanning three seasons from 2010-13.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday home clash vs. the Utica Comets with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 1:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Cleveland Monsters Holiday Packs are on sale now and include exclusive Monsters Holiday socks, a Monsters snow globe and equal number of Disney on Ice tickets at The Q! Holiday Packs start as low as $54 and can be purchased today by visiting www.clevelandmonsters.com/holiday or by calling the Monsters sales and service team at 216-420-0000. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.