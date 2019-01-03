Franchise Records Matched in Win over Moose

January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX - Mackenzie MacEachern notched his first professional two-goal performance and Jordan Kyrou extended his points streak to 12 games, as the San Antonio Rampage (16-17-1) earned their seventh consecutive home victory on Wednesday night with a 3-1 win over the Manitoba Moose (13-17-2) in front of 4,681 fans at the AT&T Center.

The seven-game home winning streak matches the longest such streak in Rampage history, a feat previously achieved during the 2002-03 and 2015-16 seasons. The Rampage have also won 11 of their last 12 at the AT&T Center.

With 1:17 left in regulation time, Kyrou scored into an empty net to tally his tenth goal of the season and give San Antonio a 3-1 lead. Kyrou's 12-game points streak matches Yankick Lehoux's streak during the 2006-07 season that was the franchise-record. Lehoux had 15 points during his run, compared to ten goals and 20 points in 12 games for Kyrou.

Kyrou was named the AHL's Rookie of the Month earlier on Wednesday.

The Rampage scored the game's first goal for the seventh time in their last nine outings with MacEachern's first of the game at 9:34 of the first. Skating over the Manitoba line, MacEachern executed a give-and-go with Tyler Wotherspoon on the right wing. MacEachern got the puck back between the circles and beat Moose goaltender Eric Comrie for his fifth goal of the season.

At 4:21 of the second period, MacEachern struck again for his sixth of the year to make it 2-0 Rampage. Ryan Olsen chased an Austin Poganski dump-in into the right-wing corner. Olsen reached the puck and threaded a pass through two Moose defenders to find MacEachern between the hash marks for a shot that squeezed through Comrie.

The assist was Olsen's 100th career point, combining his time playing in the AHL, ECHL, and in Europe.

With the Moose net empty, Jansen Harkins spoiled the shutout bid for Rampage goaltender Jordan Binnington, jamming a puck under the right pad at 17:54 of the third to cut the Rampage lead to 2-1 with his fifth goal of the year. Binnington stopped 31 of 32 shots to earn his tenth victory of the year, and his eighth in his last nine AHL games.

MacEachern narrowly missed an empty net in the closing minutes and was unable to complete his first professional hat trick. Bobby MacIntyre was awarded a penalty shot in the third period but could not score against Comrie, making San Antonio 1-for-2 on penalty shots this season.

With an assist on Kyrou's goal, Sammy Blais extended his points streak to seven games with two goals and eight points in that span. Poganski had two assists, giving him two goals and two assists during a three-game points streak.

Brian Flynn returned to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 13 following an 18-game absence due to injury, and Trevor Smith returned after missing the five previous games due to illness. Chris Butler and Jordan Nolan were assigned to San Antonio by the St. Louis Blues earlier in the day and played their first games with the Rampage since Dec. 2.

San Antonio outshot Manitoba 20-4 in the first period, their most shots in a period this season. The final shot tally was 35-32 in favor of the Rampage.

San Antonio has moved within a game of the .500 mark for the first time since the morning of Oct. 13. They are 13-5-1 over their last 19 games.

The Rampage head out on the road for a pair of games at Allstate Arena against the Chicago Wolves. San Antonio is 2-0-0 this season against the Wolves, who currently rank second in the Central Division. The weekend series begins Friday, with puck-drop scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. and the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: MacEachern (5,6); Kyrou (10);

Jordan Binnington: 31 saves on 32 shots

Power Play: 0-for-2

Penalty Kill: 2-for-2

THREE STARS:

Mackenzie MacEachern - SA

Jordan Binnington - SA

Jordan Kyrou - SA

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.