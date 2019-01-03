Fitzgerald Selected for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic
January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The American Hockey League announced the rosters for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield today and forward Ryan Fitzgerald will represent the Providence Bruins at the event. Fitzgerald currently leads the team in scoring and will be making his first appearance at the AHL All-Star Classic.
Fitzgerald is in his second full season with Providence and ranks first on the P-Bruins in scoring with seven goals and 19 assists for 26 points. As a rookie in 2017-18, he finished fourth on the team in scoring and led all first-year Bruins with 21 goals and 37 points while taking home the team's rookie of the year award. Fitzgerald made his AHL debut at the end of the 2016-17 season on an ATO once he completed college. In 107 career AHL games, he has 28 goals and 37 assists for 65 points and has added three goals and seven points in 16 career postseason games.
Fitzgerald, the son of former Boston Bruins forward and Providence College alum Tom Fitzgerald, was originally selected 120th overall by Boston in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft. He played four seasons at Boston College and was an alternate captain for the Eagles as a senior. He led Boston College in goals during his sophomore season and was the leader in both goals and scoring as a junior. Overall, he suited up in 152 games for the Eagles scoring 66 goals and 66 assists for 132 points with a +42 rating.
Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 31 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star. The 2019 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Jan. 27 (7 p.m. ET) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge on Jan. 28 (7 p.m. ET), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2019
- Wade Megan Assigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Recall Defensemen Manning, McArdle - Rockford IceHogs
- Denis Gurianov Selected to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Texas Stars
- Appleton Named to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Alex Belzile to Represent the Rocket at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Laval Rocket
- Kaapo Kahkonen, Cal O'Reilly Join Head Coach Tim Army on Central Division All-Star Team - Iowa Wild
- Cory Conacher and Connor Ingram Named 2019 AHL All-Stars - Syracuse Crunch
- Chris Terry Selected for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Fitzgerald Selected for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Providence Bruins
- Greg Carey Named to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Middleton, Perron and Korenar Named to the AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Rempal, Walker Selected to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Ontario Reign
- Vitek Vanecek Named to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Hershey Bears
- Capobianco, Garland Selected as Roadrunners 2019 AHL All-Star Classic Representatives - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blackwood, Quenneville Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - Binghamton Devils
- Zac Dalpe to Represent Monsters, North Division at 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic Presented by MGM Springfield - Cleveland Monsters
- Pirri, Carr, Brannstrom Named AHL All-Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Trevor Carrick, Janne Kuokkanen Named AHL All Stars - Charlotte Checkers
- Donovan Selected for AHL All Star Game - Milwaukee Admirals
- Curtis Lazar Named to 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic Presented by MGM Springfield - Stockton Heat
- Condors Gambardella Selected to 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic - Bakersfield Condors
- Dal Colle, Aho Selected to 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Jordan Kyrou Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - San Antonio Rampage
- Troy Terry Named to 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic - San Diego Gulls
- Lawrence Pilut, Zach Redmond Named to American Hockey League All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- Penguins' Ethan Prow Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Reid Boucher Selected for AHL All-Star Classic - Utica Comets
- Playing Rosters Unveiled for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Borgstrom, Montembeault to Represent T-Birds at 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic Presented by MGM Springfield - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Coyotes Recall Dauphin from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat Wrap Successful Season of Giving - Stockton Heat
- Syracuse Crunch Assign Olivier Archambault to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Dallas Stars Reassign Right Wing Denis Gurianov - Texas Stars
- Monsters Recall Defenseman Justin Wade from ECHL's Florida Everblades - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Sign F Tomas Jurco to One-Year AHL Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Bears Re-Assign Grant Besse to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Belleville Senators Support Mental Health During Bell Let's Talk Game Night - Belleville Senators
- Griffins Begin New Year with Trip to Pennsylvania - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Offensive Struggles Continue as Ads Edge Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Rocket Special Teams Shine in 4-2 Victory over Senators - Laval Rocket
- Blandisi's Late Goal Gives Gulls Win over Bakersfield - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Drop 2-1 Decision to San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Franchise Records Matched in Win over Moose - San Antonio Rampage
- Amerks Score Late, Top Sound Tigers in Shootout - Rochester Americans
- Iowa Extends Win Streak to Four Games with 3-1 Victory against Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Moose Stumble at San Antonio - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.