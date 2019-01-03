Fitzgerald Selected for 2019 AHL All-Star Classic

January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Providence, RI - The American Hockey League announced the rosters for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield today and forward Ryan Fitzgerald will represent the Providence Bruins at the event. Fitzgerald currently leads the team in scoring and will be making his first appearance at the AHL All-Star Classic.

Fitzgerald is in his second full season with Providence and ranks first on the P-Bruins in scoring with seven goals and 19 assists for 26 points. As a rookie in 2017-18, he finished fourth on the team in scoring and led all first-year Bruins with 21 goals and 37 points while taking home the team's rookie of the year award. Fitzgerald made his AHL debut at the end of the 2016-17 season on an ATO once he completed college. In 107 career AHL games, he has 28 goals and 37 assists for 65 points and has added three goals and seven points in 16 career postseason games.

Fitzgerald, the son of former Boston Bruins forward and Providence College alum Tom Fitzgerald, was originally selected 120th overall by Boston in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft. He played four seasons at Boston College and was an alternate captain for the Eagles as a senior. He led Boston College in goals during his sophomore season and was the leader in both goals and scoring as a junior. Overall, he suited up in 152 games for the Eagles scoring 66 goals and 66 assists for 132 points with a +42 rating.

Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 31 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star. The 2019 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Jan. 27 (7 p.m. ET) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge on Jan. 28 (7 p.m. ET), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.