Moose Stumble at San Antonio

January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (13-17-2-0) opened a three-game Texas road swing with a 3-1 loss to the San Antonio Rampage (16-17-1-0) Wednesday evening at AT&T Center. The hosts came out firing in the first period, putting 20 shots on goal through 20 minutes. After stopping 69 of 70 shots during his previous two starts, Eric Comrie was sharp again, making 19 saves in the frame. The only puck to get past the Moose netminder was a Mackenzie MacEachern offering at 9:34 of the period. MacEachern's tally gave San Antonio a 1-0 edge at the break.

San Antonio added to its advantage early in the frame as MacEachern notched his second of the contest off a Ryan Olsen setup at 4:21 of the period. The Moose flipped the script on the shot clock, outshooting the Rampage by a 14-6 count in the second. However, the increased opportunities didn't amount to any goals as goaltender Jordan Binnington helped the home side take a 2-0 lead to the third.

As the Moose tried to work their way back into the contest, Eric Comrie came up with a couple of big stops. The Manitoba goaltender turned away Bobby MacIntyre on a partial break, and did it again as MacIntyre was awarded a penalty shot. Comrie's night came to an end late in the third as the Moose goaltender was called to the bench for an extra attacker. The Moose were finally able to work a puck past Binnington as Jansen Harkins cleaned up a rebound and pulled Manitoba within one. That was as close as the Moose would come as Jordan Kyrou iced the game into the empty net to leave the final score at 3-1 San Antonio.

Quick Hits

Forward Marko Dano played his 100th AHL game.

Eric Comrie has stopped all three penalty shots faced in his career.

JC Lipon has points in two straight games with two points (1G, 1A). What's Next?

The Moose head to Austin for a pair of games against the Texas Stars on Friday and Saturday. Catch both games on moosehockey.com/listenlive, the Moose App and AHLTV starting at 6:45 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.