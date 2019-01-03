Elliott Reassigned to Belleville
January 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have reassigned defenceman Stefan Elliott to the Belleville Senators.
Elliott has played in three games with Ottawa where he's recorded an assist. The 27-year-old has also appeared in eight games with Belleville where he's notched a goal and three assists.
Belleville is back in action Friday when they host the Charlotte Checkers. Tickets are available.
