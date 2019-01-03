Elliott Reassigned to Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have reassigned defenceman Stefan Elliott to the Belleville Senators.

Elliott has played in three games with Ottawa where he's recorded an assist. The 27-year-old has also appeared in eight games with Belleville where he's notched a goal and three assists.

